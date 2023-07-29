Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates newly built Residential Complex of Planning & Investment Department in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein inaugurated the newly constructed Government residential complex of the Planning & Investment Department, Government of Arunachal Pradesh today near Zoo Trijunction, Itanagar.

The proposal for the construction of the residential complex was conceptualised during the financial year 2017-18 and the project was executed by the Urban Development Department with a total budget outlay of Rs 33.50 Cr.

Designed with meticulous planning, the residential complex houses 44 units of flat including Type V (4 units), Type IV (16 units), Type III (8 units), Type II (8 units) and a Bachelor Barrack (8 units). It caters to the needs of the officials and their families, providing a conducive environment for growth and development.

Among the amenities available within the premises include a children’s play area, ample car parking, a power substation, elevated water tank, CC approach road and storm water drainage facilities. This residential complex is a pilot project which also serves as a model project for the other state departments in Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking at the event, Mein congratulated the Planning Department for their new assets terming it as a useful investment and lauded the UD Department for timely completion of the project. He urged the employees to utilize their allocated quarters with civic sense while taking ownership of the responsibility to maintain the complex with utmost sincerity.

He asked the Planning & Finance Department to come out with a road map to replace NEFA days SPT type building with permanent structure. And to make use of latest technology in building and road construction for longer durability thereby minimising recurring expenses. He also urged the working departments to prepare DPR taking into considerations all the requirements of the buildings including electricity and water supply so that the buildings do not remain unused after completion.

Principal Secretary (Finance, Planning & Investment), Dr Sharat Chauhan expressed hope that the Officers & Officials of the Planning & Investment Department will work with more dedication and efficiency with enhanced performance after they shift to the residential complex.

As they will now be living in a secure complex with well-equipped facility and can coordinate with each other more frequently while taking the advantage of working in the same Office Complex as well as living in the same residential complex, he added.

On the occasion, Mein also planted saplings in the premises.

Planning & Investment Secretary, R.K. Sharma (IAS) and Director, Pallab Dey also spoke on the occasion.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the Senior Officers of Planning & Investment, Chief Engineer (Urban Development), N Darang and Officials from P&I, UD and Power.