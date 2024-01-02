Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates new EAC Office building at Mahadevpur

Mahadevpur- People of Lekang Administrative Circle of Namsai District gets a new year gift in the form of a New EAC Office building as Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein inaugurated the new EAC Office building at Mahadevpur today.

The newly established EAC office is connected to the internet facilities and is posed to streamline all necessary Govt services for the benefit of the people.

DCM Mein in his inaugural speech stated that e-governance is one of the focus areas of the Govt for ensuring transparency, quicker delivery of public services and for corruption free government. He urged the Deputy Commissioner of Namsai District to make govt offices in the district paperless by implementing e file system effectively from this year onwards.

Citing that Mahadevpur is the gateway to Namsai District, Mein also emphasised on the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and urged the people of Lekang Circle to help maintain cleanliness of the office premises. While saying that the office building is a public property which is meant for their services, he requested them to maintain decorum of the office whenever they visit the office and cooperate with the administrative officers and office staff enabling them to do their duties smoothly and effectively for their own benefits.

Mein also asked EAC Lekang to maintain a ‘Plastic-Free Zone’ and ‘No Tobacco Zone’ to ensure prohibition of littering in the premises.

Referring to the new EAC Office building as one-of-a-kind in the State, DCM Mein appreciated the efforts of MLA Lekang, Jummum Ete Deori and expressed thanks to former Chief Secretary, Naresh Kumar and former Planning Commissioner, Prashant Lokhande under whose supervision and active monitoring, the new EAC Office building have come in to shape. He also lauded the Executing Agency, PWD for the quality works and completion of the building on time.

The inauguration program was attended by MLA Lekang, Jummum Ete Deori, DC Namsai C.R. Khampa, ZPC Namsai Urmila Mancheykhun, District BJP President Sujana Namchoom, EAC Lekang T Ete, ZPMs of Upper & Lower Lekang, PRI Leaders, GBs and Govt Officials.