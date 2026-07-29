Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Mini Football Stadium at Chowkham

CHOWKHAM (Namsai )- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the newly constructed Mini Football Stadium at Chowkham in Namsai district, describing the project as a significant step towards strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting grassroots football in Arunachal Pradesh. The stadium has been funded by the North Eastern Council (NEC) and executed by the Rural Works Department (RWD), Namsai.

Addressing the gathering, Mein highlighted Chowkham’s long-standing football tradition and paid tribute to former footballers from the region, including Late Chowjit Gohain Mein and Late Indrajit Namchoom, acknowledging their contributions to the sport and their role in inspiring younger generations.

Reaffirming the State Government’s commitment to reviving the region’s football legacy, the Deputy Chief Minister announced plans to establish a Football Training Centre in Chowkham. According to him, the proposal has already been shared with the district sports authorities and the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs. The proposed centre is expected to provide professional coaching, accommodation and other essential facilities with support from NGOs and other stakeholders.

Mein also stated that upcoming football stadiums at Namsai, Wakro and Tezu would enhance the region’s capacity to host state and national-level tournaments. He further supported the proposal for constructing a FIFA-specification hybrid turf football stadium at Wakro.

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Emphasising the importance of maintaining sports infrastructure, he called for proper fencing around stadiums, deployment of security personnel and installation of floodlights to ensure the facilities remain secure and can be utilised during evening hours. He said such measures would improve public participation in football and other sporting activities.

The Deputy Chief Minister noted that the newly inaugurated stadium, equipped with an artificial turf football field and spectator facilities, would provide young athletes with improved opportunities for training and competition. He described investment in sports infrastructure as an investment in the aspirations of the youth and the future development of Arunachal Pradesh.

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Beyond sports, Mein also spoke about Chowkham’s historical importance as a trade centre and highlighted its tourism potential through initiatives such as the Buddhist Circuit. He encouraged young people to preserve the region’s cultural heritage while embracing entrepreneurship and contributing to local economic development.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Zilla Parishad Chairpersons, senior officials from the Sports & Youth Affairs Department, district administration, sportspersons and members of the local community.