Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Hostel in Tirap

NAROTTAM NAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday inaugurated Abhedananda Bhavan, a newly constructed four-storeyed boys’ hostel at the Ramakrishna Mission, marking a significant step in strengthening educational infrastructure in the state.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Swami Gautamananda, who presided over the programme. The event included ribbon cutting, plaque unveiling, and a public meeting, signifying the formal opening of the facility.

Officials described the hostel as the first major initiative aimed at replacing ageing NEFA-era infrastructure at the institution. The new building is expected to enhance residential facilities for students and support the Mission’s focus on education, character development, and tribal welfare.

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Among those present were Pasang Dorjee Sona, Wangki Lowang, and Wanglin Lowangdong, along with senior district officials, PRI representatives, and community members.

During the event, Pasang Dorjee Sona inaugurated the hostel’s lift facility, while the indoor sports infrastructure was jointly inaugurated by Wangki Lowang and Wanglin Lowangdong, reflecting the institution’s emphasis on holistic student development.

Addressing the gathering, Mein commended the Ramakrishna Mission for its long-standing contribution to education in Arunachal Pradesh, noting its role in nurturing generations of professionals across various fields. He also announced the sanction of a proposed 200-bedded hostel for junior boys along with 64 staff quarters, aimed at replacing outdated infrastructure.

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Swami Achyuteshanandaji, Secretary of the Mission, expressed gratitude to the state government for its support and highlighted the need for continued investment in student and staff facilities.

Other speakers emphasised the importance of value-based education, with references to the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. The event also featured ceremonial lamp lighting and Vedic chanting, creating a spiritual atmosphere at the Vivekananda Sabhagriha.

Earlier, on May 3, Swami Gautamananda consecrated the building through religious ceremonies, including Gita Yajna and Japa Yajna. The programme saw participation from around 500 well-wishers and nearly 70 monks from across the country. A youth convention is scheduled for May 5 as part of the extended programme.

Officials said the inauguration of Abhedananda Bhavan reflects the Mission’s continued role in promoting education and social development in the region.