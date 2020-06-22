Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Arch bridge over River Poma at Jollang

Itanagar- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday inaugurated the 80 metre span double lane Arch bridge with footpath over River Poma at Jollang and a 33.50 metre height protection wall at ESS sector in Itanagar.

The alternative road near ESS sector is a lifeline of capital complex which was closed for last 2 years and its opening today would bring the much needed respite to the commuters from traffic congestion during peak hours in capital complex.

Deputy Chief Minister congratulated the PWD engineers, contractors and the denizens of the capital region on the completion of arch bridge and on opening of the alternative road near ESS sector road.

He said despite various problems due to Covid19, the inauguration of the arch bridge is a fine example of the state government which has priorities development of the state.

“We cannot stop our development activities due to the pandemic, we have to learn to live with covid and carry on with our daily economic activities,” added Mein.

Mein stressed on the need for good execution of work and for ensuring quality is maintained in the various works taken up in capital region.

“Itanagar is our capital and government will leave no stone unturned to fulfill aspirations of people and ensure all round development of the capital region,” Mein added.

Deputy Chief Minister was accompanied by MLA Itanagar Techi Kaso during inauguration of protection wall at ESS sector in Itanagar and MLA Doimukh Tana Hali Tara was present at the inauguration of arch bridge at Jollang. Amongst other, Commissioner PWD Kaling Tayeng, Secretary PWD Y.W.Ringu, Chief Engineers Atup Lego and Katung Wahge and National Council Member (BJP) Tame Phassang were also present.