Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Annual College Day of Indira Gandhi Govt College, Tezu

TEZU- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, inaugurated the 35th Annual College Day 2024 of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC), Tezu and also inaugurated the newly constructed building of Commerce Block of the College today in presence of MLA Tezu, Dr Mohesh Chai and other dignitaries.

In his address, Deputy Chief Minister, Mein commended the remarkable journey of IGGC since its establishment in 1986, when it began with just 59 students and 6 faculty members. Today, it serves over 3,000 students, positioning Tezu as an “Educational Hub” and a “Center of Excellence” in Arunachal Pradesh.

The college has been a key player in empowering the youth of the region, offering programs across various disciplines, and fostering an environment where students can excel academically, socially, and personally. Deputy CM Mein also felicitated the College’s achievers who secured top ranks in the RGU examinations. He advised them to study hard and further urged them to develop a sense of competitions and prepare themselves for the evolving job market, both within Arunachal Pradesh and beyond. He congratulates them on their hard work and wishes them bright futures ahead.

Also Read- Cyclone DANA: Northeast regions likely to experience widespread rainfall

Highlighting the State Govt commitment to education, Mein emphasized the increased budgetary allocations for the sector and reiterated that 2024 has been declared as the “Year of Youth.” He encouraged students to seize the opportunities provided by the government, which focuses on skill development, technology integration, and diverse career pathways in sports, arts, and culture.

“IGGC is a center of excellence and we are committed to develop it into a centre of academic excellence,” Mein said, announcing plans to expand the institution’s infrastructure. He assured to provide fund for the completion of college boundary wall, Library, Laboratory Block and a student center for creating a secure and congenial environment for study.

Also Read- Arunachal hosts Tawang International Marathon

In addition to education, Deputy Chief Minister Mein underscored his ongoing efforts to promote progress across key sectors like agriculture, horticulture, tourism, industries, and sports. He highlighted the Govt plans to strengthen healthcare by establishing two more new medical colleges, one in Namsai in PPP mode under aspirational district program and another in Pasighat, by the State Govt.

Highlighting the future prospect of economic growth of the State, Mein spoke about leveraging advancements in railways, hydropower, airways, and power distribution to generate employment and stimulate economic activity in Arunachal Pradesh. He added that improved infrastructure, would attract investment, foster local entrepreneurship, and enhance connectivity across the state.

Also Read- Banded krait spotted in a residential colony in seijosa, Rescue and Released

Mein further encouraged students to take charge of their future roles as leaders and change-makers, urging them to strive for excellence in all their pursuits. He affirmed that the state government remains fully committed to providing all necessary facilities to harness the potential of the youth, ensuring they excel in every field they choose.

The event was also attended by Zila Parishad Chairperson, Dasula Krisikro, DC Lohit Kesang Ngurup Damo, SP Lohit Tumme Amo, Former Minister Nukul Chai, IGCC Principal Kangki Megu, among others.