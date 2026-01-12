Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Academic Block at VKV Sunpura

SUNPURA- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein on Sunday participated in the National Youth Day celebrations marking Swami Vivekananda Jayanti at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), Sunpura, where he inaugurated a newly constructed academic block and unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda.

Addressing students, teachers and community members, Mein underlined the continued relevance of Swami Vivekananda’s ideals in contemporary society. He emphasised character-building, discipline, courage and service as essential foundations of nation-building, noting that the youth are not merely beneficiaries of development but active contributors to social transformation.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the state government’s focus on youth empowerment through investments in education and skill development. Referring to Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029, he said the initiative aims to ensure full implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, strengthen foundational learning, improve secondary-level outcomes and equip students with 21st-century skills.

Speaking on the role of VKV Sunpura in shaping young minds, Mein noted that the institution’s growth from 30 students in 1981 to over 300 students today reflected sustained commitment to quality education and holistic development. He also commended the school for achieving 100 per cent pass results in all board examinations and for students’ performance in academics, science programmes, sports and national-level competitions.

Appreciating the efforts of the school’s principal, teaching and non-teaching staff, the Deputy Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s resolve to work towards a developed and self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh, with education, discipline and youth leadership as key drivers. He assured continued government support to the Vivekananda Kendra and announced financial assistance for the construction of a multipurpose hall at VKV Sunpura.

The programme featured cultural performances, patriotic songs, dances and student presentations, reflecting the spirit of National Youth Day and the message of Swami Vivekananda. Mein also urged the youth to pursue excellence with integrity and a spirit of service.

The event was attended by Dr Mohesh Chai, MLA from the 44 Tezu Assembly Constituency, former minister Nokul Chai, Secretary of VKVAPT Rupesh Mathu, heads of departments, panchayat leaders, teachers, parents, students and members of the local community.