ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Honours Young Achievers at ATKSSU’s 3rd Annual Felicitation Programme in Namsai

Last Updated: 07/07/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Chowna Mein Honours Young Achievers at ATKSSU’s 3rd Annual Felicitation Programme in Namsai

NAMSAI — Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today graced the 3rd Annual Felicitation Programme of the All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union (ATKSSU) held at the Multi-Purpose Cultural Hall in Namsai. The vibrant event recognized outstanding achievements in academics, sports, culture, and social contributions among the Tai Khamti and Singpho youths.

Gold medallists, state and CBSE board toppers, sports champions, and achievers in creative fields like film and fashion were felicitated for their remarkable contributions.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Honours Young Achievers at ATKSSU’s 3rd Annual Felicitation Programme in Namsai

Addressing the gathering, DCM Mein said, “Your success brings pride not only to your families but to our entire community. Let sincerity and discipline be your guiding principles.”

He also emphasized the state’s unwavering commitment to transparent, merit-based recruitment through APSSB, and encouraged youth to pursue excellence with determination in this competitive era.

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Honours Young Achievers at ATKSSU’s 3rd Annual Felicitation Programme in Namsai

He commended the ATKSSU leadership, including President Branglin Injo and General Secretary Chau Suphita Manjeykhun, for fostering youth empowerment and community development.

The event was also attended by dignitaries including ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, DC C.R. Khampa, SP Sange Thinley, ADC K. Tikhak, ZPM Chau Jenia Namchoom, and community leaders from TKSC, SDS, TKDS, along with a large gathering of enthusiastic youth.

More than just an award ceremony, the programme served as a platform to reinforce a shared commitment to nurturing local talent and fostering unity and progress in the region.

Tags
Last Updated: 07/07/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Leads Key Development Meet in Namsai, Launches Tai Khamti Language Policy and Ecological Initiatives

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Leads Key Development Meet in Namsai, Launches Tai Khamti Language Policy and Ecological Initiatives

Arunachal: IAF Team Defuse Two Unexploded Bombs in Kamle’s Rigyu Village

Arunachal: IAF Team Defuse Two Unexploded Bombs in Kamle’s Rigyu Village

Arunachal: Two-Day Media & Community Mobilisation Meet Begins at Tezu

Arunachal: Two-Day Media & Community Mobilisation Meet Begins at Tezu

Arunachal: Three-Day Freshwater Fish Breeding Training Concludes Successfully in Namsai

Arunachal: Three-Day Freshwater Fish Breeding Training Concludes Successfully in Namsai

Arunachal: African Swine Fever Outbreak Confirmed in Longding’s Luaksim Village

Arunachal: African Swine Fever Outbreak Confirmed in Longding’s Luaksim Village

Arunachal: Tezu Hosts Academic Excellence Awards & Career Counselling to Empower Lohit’s Youth

Arunachal: Tezu Hosts Academic Excellence Awards & Career Counselling to Empower Lohit’s Youth

Arunachal: Three-Day Training on Induced Breeding and Carp Seed Production Begins in Namsai

Arunachal: Training on Induced Breeding and Carp Seed Production Begins in Namsai

Arunachal: Namsai Launches Cocoa Cultivation Drive to Boost Sustainable Farming and Farmer Incomes

Arunachal: Namsai Launches Cocoa Cultivation Drive to Boost Sustainable Farming and Farmer Incomes

Arunachal: DLMC Reviews Development Projects and Welfare Schemes in Tawang

Arunachal: DLMC Reviews Development Projects and Welfare Schemes in Tawang

Arunachal: CHF Pasighat Hosts Field Day on Green Manuring for Sustainable Farming; Tools Distributed to Farmers

Arunachal: CHF Pasighat Hosts Field Day on Green Manuring for Sustainable Farming; Tools Distributed to Farmers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button