Arunachal: Chowna Mein Honors Legacy of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar on Her 300th Birth Anniversary in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, today attended the 300th birth anniversary celebration of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in Itanagar, paying rich tributes to her life and timeless legacy.

In his address at the solemn gathering, Mein described Ahilyabai Holkar as a symbol of justice, compassion, and enlightened governance, whose pioneering contributions remain under-recognized in the mainstream historical discourse. He cited poet Moropant’s title “Punyashloka” and British historian John Keyas’ reference to her as the “Philosopher Queen” to emphasize her stature as an ethical and visionary leader.

Mein lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spotlighting such inspirational figures as part of India’s cultural renaissance. He linked her values to contemporary governance goals and praised national initiatives like Lakhpati Didi, Rising North East, Startup India, and Skill Development Programs for empowering grassroots communities.

He also mentioned Operation Sindoor, hailing it as a decisive example of India’s firm stance on national security and zero tolerance for terrorism. Highlighting India’s recent rise as the world’s fourth-largest economy, Mein reiterated the guiding mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.”

Focusing on Arunachal Pradesh’s development potential, Mein pointed out the state’s abundant natural resources, booming agriculture, horticulture, and hydropower sectors, and the emergence of the state as an investment hub. Major industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Anil Agarwal have committed over ₹1.75 lakh crore to projects across the Northeast.

He projected that Arunachal could generate 10,000 MW of hydropower within a decade, with the potential to reach 25,000 MW in the coming 30 years — a leap that could position the state as India’s richest in per capita income.

However, Mein cautioned that the key challenge is skill development. He emphasized the need for a mindset shift—from seeking government jobs to embracing entrepreneurship, tourism, and private-sector careers. To strengthen grassroots institutions, he highlighted the state’s decision to devolve 10% of its tax revenue to Panchayati Raj bodies.

As Arunachal Pradesh stands on the cusp of transformation, Mein called for collective readiness to harness upcoming opportunities through a skilled and empowered workforce.

The event was also attended by Minister Balo Raja (Urban Affairs, Land Management, Civil Aviation) and members of the BJP Arunachal Pradesh.