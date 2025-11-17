Arunachal: Chowna Mein Honors Heroes of Battle of Walong

WALONG- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday attended the 63rd Commemoration of the Battle of Walong, marking one of the most resolute episodes of India’s military history. The event, held in the remote Anjaw district near the India-China border, paid tribute to the courage displayed by Indian troops during the 1962 conflict.

Recalling the battle, Mein noted that nearly 800 Indian soldiers held their positions for 27 days against an estimated 4,000 Chinese troops in the harsh terrain of Kibithoo, Namti and the Tri-Junction. He underscored that the stubborn resistance showcased not only military grit but also the deep-rooted sense of duty and national devotion that defined the soldiers’ efforts.

The Deputy Chief Minister also acknowledged the crucial role of the local community, whose support to the Army during the conflict became a lasting symbol of unity and national integration. He emphasised that the sacrifices of the 388 martyrs of Walong continue to hold an indelible place in the nation’s collective memory.

Mein expressed gratitude to the families of soldiers who attended the event, calling their endurance and strength an essential part of the legacy of Walong. He further remarked that this year’s commemoration was the most elaborate organised so far and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to continue honouring India’s military heroes.

Outlining developmental initiatives, Mein reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming Walong into a major historical and tourism destination. Planned projects include the annual Sunrise Festival, a War Memorial Museum, and substantial upgrades in digital and road connectivity to facilitate border tourism and local economic opportunities.

The Deputy Chief Minister praised the Dao Division of the Indian Army for curating a series of events such as treks, expeditions, the Walong Half Marathon and cultural performances by Monpa and Tai Khamti communities, along with presentations from Army units and Gatka teams.

Upon arriving on Saturday, Mein inaugurated a High Flag Post featuring the National Tricolour and unveiled new tourist facilities at Bara Kundun under Kibithoo Circle. He described the development as a significant milestone in expanding tourism and strengthening infrastructure in border regions.

Mein also visited the Helmet Top War Memorial, located at 8,500 feet, where he laid floral tributes to the soldiers who fought in 1962. He interacted with troops of the 16 Bihar B-Coy stationed at the high-altitude post.

During the event, the Deputy Chief Minister met Honorary Captain (Retd.) Karnail Singh, a veteran of the Battle of Walong who served with the 4 Sikh Regiment and was later captured by Chinese forces. He also met Major General (Retd.) Narpat Singh Rajpurohit, who continues to work for veterans’ welfare through the Akhil Bharatiya Purva Sainik Seva Parishad.

The ceremony was attended by Minister Dasanglu Pul, MLAs Dr. Mohesh Chai, Mopi Mihu and Puinnyo Apum, along with senior Army officials including Lt General Ram Chander Tiwari, GOC-in-C Eastern Command, and Lt Gen A. S. Pendharkar, GOC 3 Corps.