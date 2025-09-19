Arunachal: Chowna Mein Highlights GST Reforms, Reaffirms Nutrition Mission in Namsai & Chongkham

Namsai/Chongkham- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, today underscored the transformative impact of upcoming GST reforms and reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to health and nutrition during a series of key programmes in Namsai and Chongkham.

At the Multipurpose Cultural Hall in Namsai, during the programme “घटी GST मिला उपहार” organized by BJP Namsai, Mein explained the major changes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and approved by the 56th GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Effective from 22nd September 2025, these reforms will simplify the GST structure, reduce household expenses, and create new opportunities for farmers, artisans, youth, women entrepreneurs, and small businesses.

Calling them “people’s reforms,” Mein said the changes would make essentials, medicines, and education-related items more affordable, while reducing costs on farm machinery, handicrafts, tourism services, and construction materials.

He highlighted Arunachal’s GST growth, which rose from ₹227 crore in 2017-18 to nearly ₹1,900 crore in 2023-24 — a rise of over 700% — alongside an increase in registered taxpayers from 7,365 in 2017 to 18,477 by mid-2025.

“These resources have enabled us to build roads, expand healthcare, improve education, and strengthen welfare. With next-generation GST reforms, Arunachal Pradesh can accelerate its journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047,” Mein said.

Key GST Reforms announced:

Simplified tax rates: 5% (merit), 18% (standard), 40% (luxury/harmful)

Cheaper essentials, packaged foods, medicines, and insurance

Lower GST on farm equipment, bamboo, and handicrafts

Affordable education, accommodation, and wellness services

Reduced GST on cement and vehicles

Easier compliance, stronger MSME and women entrepreneur support

Later, in Chongkham, Mein participated in the Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2025 celebrations with MLAs Zingnu Namchoom and Tojir Kadu, where he stressed women’s health as the foundation of empowered families.

Activities included a Poshan Pledge led by Gaon Bura Arjun Limbu, a plantation drive under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, and awareness programmes promoting Poshan 2.0, fortified foods, Poshan Vatikas, and Anganwadi strengthening.

The events were attended by BJP Namsai District President Ningroo Ong Maio, ADC Chongkham K. Tikhak, senior officials, PRI members, and community leaders.