Arunachal: Chowna Mein Flags Off Walong Cycling Expedition in Namsai

A total of 100 cyclists, including 50 Indian Army personnel and 50 local participants, took part in the expedition, showcasing unity, pride, and respect for the nation's war heroes.

Last Updated: 24/10/2025
2 minutes read
NAMSAI- The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh today flagged off the Walong Cycling Expedition commemorating the 63rd Walong Day from the premises of the Golden Pagoda (Kongmu Kham) in Namsai. The event was organized by the Indian Army in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Paying solemn tribute to the brave martyrs of the 1962 Indo-China War, the Deputy Chief Minister recalled the unparalleled valor of Indian soldiers who defended the nation in the most challenging terrain and weather conditions.

“In the most challenging conditions, our soldiers courageously confronted the Chinese forces, scripting a glorious chapter in our military history,” he said, saluting their supreme sacrifice.

He further emphasized Arunachal Pradesh’s deep bond with the Indian Army, noting that the people of the state have always stood united in the spirit of patriotism and national pride.

“Our people have always stood shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army, leaving no room for separatism. Even during Operation Sindhoor, our veterans expressed readiness to serve the nation once again,” he remarked.

Describing the cycling expedition as more than just a sporting event, he said it symbolizes the enduring legacy of bravery, endurance, and patriotism.

“What began as a humble initiative has grown stronger each year. The State Government remains committed to supporting and expanding this remarkable tradition,” he added.

Highlighting future initiatives to preserve the region’s wartime history, the Deputy Chief Minister announced the upcoming Second World War Museum at Jairampur in Changlang district, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of World War II. The museum will spotlight the Stilwell Road, a historic supply route connecting India to China via Myanmar during the Burma Campaign.

He also announced plans for a village jeep expedition from Pasighat to Jairampur, retracing routes of wartime valor.

“These initiatives will preserve our wartime legacy, strengthen patriotic spirit, and boost adventure and heritage tourism in the region,” he said.

The event witnessed participation from MLA Dambuk Puinnyo Apum, Lt Gen S. Pendharkar, GOC, 3 Corps Dimapur, and Maj Gen R.S. Chandel, GOC, 2 Mountain Division, Dinjan, among other Indian Army officials and district authorities.

A total of 100 cyclists, including 50 Indian Army personnel and 50 local participants, took part in the expedition, showcasing unity, pride, and respect for the nation’s war heroes.

