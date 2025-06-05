Arunachal: Chowna Mein Flags Off Electric Bus Fleet on World Environment Day 2025

ITANAGAR- On World Environment Day 2025, Arunachal Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein participated in the state-level event at Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall in Itanagar, organized by the Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (EF&CC).

The event’s theme, “Ending Plastic Pollution Globally”, called for urgent action in adopting sustainable environmental practices.

In his address, Chowna Mein urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh to take individual responsibility for environmental conservation. He promoted the 5 R’s – Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Rethink, encouraging citizens to incorporate these principles into daily life to tackle plastic pollution and preserve natural resources.

Also Read- Mass Comm Alumni & YMCR Plant Trees for a Greener RGU on Environment Day

The Deputy Chief Minister also took pride in Arunachal’s significant contribution to India’s ecological health, pointing out the state’s 79.33% forest cover. He reminded the audience that Arunachal Pradesh holds a key role in ensuring biodiversity conservation and maintaining ecological balance.

In line with environmental sustainability, the event also celebrated the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging people to plant trees in honor of their mothers. This initiative emphasizes emotional and ecological responsibility toward Mother Earth.

Also Read- Governor Leads Green Push on World Environment Day at Raj Bhavan

Chowna Mein honored Mrs Nabam Hekam and Ms. Kara Nayum, a mother-daughter duo, for their exceptional work under the Waste to Wealth initiative, which promotes the innovative reuse of plastic waste. Ms. Kara Nayum was also recognized for her impactful essay on climate action, showcasing the youth’s growing involvement in environmental advocacy.

A key highlight of the event was the official flag-off of a fleet of electric buses, signaling a move toward eco-friendly public transportation. This initiative is expected to reduce carbon emissions, lower fossil fuel dependence, and promote green mobility in urban and rural areas. The electric buses will operate in Itanagar, with further expansion to Namsai, Tezu, Pasighat, and Roing.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Minister for Transport Ojing Tasing, Speaker APLA Tesam Pongte, Advisors Wanglin Lowangdong, Chakat Aboh, and Ninong Ering, Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation Tamme Phassang, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, and PCCF & HoFF (EF&CC) P. Subramaniam.