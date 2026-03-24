Arunachal: Chowna Mein Flags Off E-Rickshaws in Namsai

NAMSAI- The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, flagged off a fleet of E-Rickshaws in Namsai under the Innovative and Economic Development/Income Enhancement Project, known as the Gram Bandhu initiative.

The project is being implemented under the Revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA), with a total of 40 E-Rickshaws allocated in the pilot phase. Of these, 20 vehicles have been earmarked for Namsai district and 20 for East Siang district.

Addressing the gathering at the District Secretariat, Mein said the initiative is aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods by creating sustainable income opportunities while promoting eco-friendly transport solutions. He noted that the introduction of E-Rickshaws is expected to generate employment for drivers and members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

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Highlighting the environmental dimension, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that Arunachal Pradesh must pursue development in harmony with nature. He pointed out that dependence on fossil fuels contributes to pollution and increases economic burden due to import costs, while electric mobility offers a cleaner and cost-effective alternative.

He added that E-Rickshaws, being zero-emission vehicles, are well-suited for local transport needs and can also improve last-mile connectivity in rural and semi-urban areas. Beyond mobility, he described the initiative as a step towards economic empowerment, particularly for youth and small entrepreneurs.

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Emphasising inclusive development, Mein underlined the growing role of women in economic activities across the state. He said that empowering women through livelihood initiatives such as Gram Bandhu can contribute to broader socio-economic progress at the grassroots level.

The Deputy Chief Minister also urged beneficiaries to ensure proper utilisation and maintenance of the vehicles, stressing that community participation will be key to the long-term sustainability of the programme. He added that the success of the pilot phase could lead to the expansion of similar models across the state.

The programme was attended by Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing, MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, ZPC Chau Sujana Namchoom, Deputy Commissioner C. R. Khampa, Director (PR) Tajing Jonnom, along with officials, PRI representatives, and SHG members.