Arunachal: Chowna Mein Felicitates Achievers from Tai Khamti and Singpho Community

NAMSAI- In an effort to recognize the talents of the younger generation, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein along with Advisor and MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom felicitated the achievers of Tai Khamti and Singpho communities in an impressive felicitation ceremony organized by All Tai Khamti Singpho Student Union (ATKSSU) at the Golden Pagoda Eco Resort Auditorium today.

Mein who attended the function as the Chief Guest, extended his best wishes to all the young achievers who have excelled in their respective fields of academics, sports and art & culture. He highlighted the importance of a healthy competition among the younger minds towards fostering excellence, which in turn will enable them to embark upon greater success in the future.

The Deputy Chief Minister commended ATKSSU for taking prompt initiative in recognising excellence across academics, sports, and the arts in the community. He suggested for holding this annual felicitation program alternately at Namsai and Miao in order to enhance better participation besides strengthening the historical bond and brotherhood between the Tai Khamti and Singpho communities.

Mein further recommended the establishment of a coaching centre for indoor and outdoor games in Namsai to foster young sporting talents and engage the youths in sporting endeavours. He also advocated for the creation of a standard rehabilitation centre in Namsai to address drug addiction issues.

In his concluding remarks, Mein underscored the significance of the student phase as a foundational period for future success. He encouraged the younger generation to remain diligent, follow their passions, and strive for excellence in all their endeavours. He also urged parents to provide continuous support and encouragement throughout their children’s educational journey.

List of Achievers’ who were felicitated

Among the high achievers, 7 students from Class X and 10 students from Class XII were felicitated for their outstanding results. Among them, Sengnu Emphum, Chau Wanseng Singthi and Nang Koilani Mansai of Class X and Nang Sneha Mungkhung, Chau Lonseng Mannoi and Nang Sumetta Namchoom of Class XII were among the top-three qualifying toppers of their respective classes.

At the State level sports category, the athletes who were felicitated are Chau Nanwita Chaupoo (Gold, U-15), Chau Sujanand Khen (Gold, U-15) and Chau Soijan Manlong (Silver, U-17) for their winning performance at the 10th Dorjee Khandu Memorial State Badminton Championship; along with Onglem Emboi on winning Gold (Wushu U-16) at the Sansad Khel Spradha 2023.

At the Regional / National level sports category, Nang Khemawati Manang (Gold / Silver, Archery) and Chau Kiyon Manpang (Silver) were felicitated for their victory at the North-East Olympic 2022, along with Rahul Singpho being felicitated for Representing Arunachal Pradesh at Santosh Trophy.

At the International level sports category, athletes who were felicitated were Chau Sumetha Longkan for winning Bronze under 56 kg senior at the 9th International Moscow Wushu Star 2024 and Jokhum Dilli for winning Bronze (MMA Fighters Senior) at the Gamma Asian Championship 2021.

In the arts and cultural sphere, achievers who were felicitated were Chau Deep Manpoong and Nang Sukanya Moungkang for making it to the Top 10 and Top 8 at the Arunachal Idol; Pisi Saning Singpho for being the reigning Miss Glamour; Anandra Namchoom (Shop Around The Corner) for being the Runner-Up at the 9th Arunachal Film Festival; and Chau Saratham Namchoom on receiving the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Purushkar 2022-23.

The event was also attended by DC Namsai K. Tikhak, SP Namsai S. Thinley, as well as members of the Tai Khamti Singpho Council, Tai Khamti Development Society, and numerous parents and students.