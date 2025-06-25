Arunachal: Chowna Mein Emphasizes Community-Driven Solutions at HIM Samwaad 2025 Valedictory in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, graced the valedictory session of HIM Samwaad 2025, held in Itanagar under the theme “Strengthening Community Engagement for Sustainable Health and Water Solutions.”

The high-level event convened policymakers, experts, academicians, and civil society leaders from across the Himalayan region to exchange ideas and innovations around inclusive, resilient, and community-led models of development.

In his keynote address, Deputy CM Mein acknowledged the distinct socio-geographic challenges faced by Himalayan states — including ecological fragility, service delivery gaps, and difficult terrain — and stressed that empowering communities is the key to overcoming them. He highlighted landmark initiatives from Arunachal Pradesh such as:

Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) for equitable health access

‘Medicine from the Sky’ project deploying drones for last-mile healthcare delivery

100% household tap water coverage achieved under the Jal Jeevan Mission

Mein called for blending traditional medicinal knowledge with modern health systems and urged for greater investment in climate-resilient infrastructure. He advocated for the institutionalization of indigenous health practices, and greater roles for women and youth in water and health governance.

“Our communities are not mere beneficiaries,” he remarked, “but equal partners in creating a sustainable, healthy Himalayan future.”

Prominent dignitaries present at the session included Harshit Kumar, Co-Convenor of HIM Samwaad 2025; Shyam Parande, Global Coordinator, Sewa International; Dr. Satya Tripathi, Secretary-General, Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet; MLA Jikke Tako; Dr. Sandip Singh, Director, IIM Kashipur; Vani Manoraj, Convenor, HIM Samwaad 2025; and Vijay Swami, Executive Director, RIWATCH.

The event concluded with renewed commitments from all stakeholders to foster deeper cross-border collaboration, community resilience, and knowledge-sharing across Himalayan states.