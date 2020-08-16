Arunachal: Chowna Mein dedicates one unit of Angong Nallah Small Hydro-Electric Project

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, who also holds the Minister-In-Charge of Power and Non-Conventional Energy Resources have dedicated one unit of 3×1.5(4.5)MW Angong Nallah Small Hydro-Electric Project to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. The SHP is built at Janbo Village, a border village at 70 km from the district headquarter, Yingkiong in Upper Siang District.

While dedicating the Angong Nallah Small Hydro-Electric Project, Mein said that it will meet up the power demand of entire Upper Siang District and will bring more border villages into electrification. It will also meet up the future power demand of the district that may arise due to increase in households and business & industrial establishments.

With the completion of remaining 2 units of SHP (which will be done in some later date), there will be surplus production of power in the district, which will be shared to other parts of the State, he added.

He commended the Chief Engineer of Hydro-Power Development (Eastern Zone), all the Officers & Officials of Geku Hydro-Power Division for their tireless efforts and hard work despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the Planning Department for continuous monitoring of the project to its successful implementation.