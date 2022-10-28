ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Chowna Mein convened a meeting of Tourism Department

Mein said that Arunachal Pradesh has a huge potential of tourism and it will be the biggest industry in future with the highest revenue generating sector which will propel the State’s economy to newer heights.

October 28, 2022
0 2 minutes read
Arunachal: Chowna Mein convened a meeting of Tourism Department

ITANAGAR-  Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein convened a meeting of Tourism Department to chalk out a road map for the tourism development of Arunachal Pradesh at his office in Civil Secretariat today.

Mein said that Arunachal Pradesh has a huge potential of tourism and it will be the biggest industry in future with the highest revenue generating sector which will propel the State’s economy to newer heights. He further said that to tap the tourism potential of the State, we need to develop a road map for tourism to grow in the State and asked the Tourism Department to come up with a road map to take it to next level which he said will be placed in the coming budget.

Also Watch Tawang’s History

He further asserted to market the rich cultures and historic sites of the State to the outside world and at the same time urged to ease the process of obtaining Inner Line Permit and Restricted Area Permit for the tourists along with a proper travel plan to tourist attracted places.

Related Articles

Minister Tourism, Nakap Nalo thanked the initiative and support of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for the growth of tourism sector in the State. He said that Covid19 had interrupted the initial flow of tourism, however, the department is working in the same line to streamline the tourism sector and will leave no stone unturned to take the tourism to a greater height.

Also Read-  Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

ADVERTISEMENT

Secretary Tourism, Sadhana Deori while presenting a preliminary road map informed that the department is aiming for development of ‘High Value Low Volume’ Model of Tourism with emphasis on Extensive Marketing & promotion of tourism products, Creation of ‘High-quality and Need Based Infrastructure on a subsidy and revenue sharing model and also for Improving Existing Tourism Products and for creation of New Tourism Attractions for better revenue Generation. She further said that creation of Skilled Human Workforce is need of the hour to support and sustain the growth of tourism in the State which will also provide employment opportunities to the youths.

Also Read-  ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

The meeting was also attended by the Advisor to Minister (Tourism), Laisam Simai, Advisor to Minister (Power), Balo Raja, Additional Secretary (Planning), R K Sharma, Director Tourism, Abu Tayeng and Director Planning, Pallab Dey among others.

Tags
October 28, 2022
0 2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Bird and Butterfly Walk held at Ziro Valley

Arunachal: Bird and Butterfly Walk held at Ziro Valley

October 22, 2022
Arunachal: Nabam Tuki flags off Ambulance donated by NEEPCO

Arunachal: Nabam Tuki flags off Ambulance donated by NEEPCO

October 22, 2022
Arunachal: Lower Subansiri DA rolls out Seva Aap Ke Dwar 2.0

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri DA rolls out Seva Aap Ke Dwar 2.0

October 22, 2022
Search and rescue mission concludes in Arunachal Pradesh chopper crash incident, Fifth Body Recovered

Search and rescue mission concludes in Arunachal Pradesh chopper crash incident, Fifth Body Recovered

October 22, 2022
Arunachal Chopper Crash: Pilot sent out SOS call before crash

Arunachal Chopper Crash: Pilot sent out SOS call before crash

October 22, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh chopper crash: Mortal remains of 4 Army personnel recovered

Arunachal Pradesh chopper crash: Mortal remains of 4 Army personnel recovered

October 21, 2022
Arunachal: Teachers trained and apprise of their targeted leaning outcomes via one day training workshop by IFET

Arunachal: Teachers trained and apprise of their targeted learning outcomes via one day training workshop by IFET

October 21, 2022
Arunachal: Army chopper crashes near singging village, 2 bodies recovered

Arunachal: Army chopper crashes near singging village, 2 bodies recovered

October 21, 2022
Arunachal: Army chopper carrying 2 crashes in Upper Siang district

Arunachal: Army chopper carrying 2 crashes in Upper Siang district

October 21, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh bags 3 Awards for excellence in PMAY-U implementation

Arunachal Pradesh bags 3 Awards for excellence in PMAY-U implementation

October 20, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button