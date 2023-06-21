Arunachal: Chowna Mein conducts door-to-door campaign at Chowkham Assembly Constituency as part of Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan

CHOWKHAM- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein conducted a two-day door-to-door campaign on 20th and 21st June at the 46-Chowkham Assembly Constituency, organized by the Chongkham-Wakro Mandal Unit. The campaign is part of the Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan, with the end goal of interacting with the residents of Chongkham and Wakro, marking the completion of 9 years of the Modi Government at the central level and 7 years of the Pema Sarkar-led government in Arunachal Pradesh.

On the first day, Mein visited several households at Medo, Old Pukri and Wakro villages under Wakro circle wherein large numbers of people participated with great enthusiasm in the campaign.

Mein visited houses of senior citizens, Sokio Dellang and Late Tasaso Yun, the founder member of Jan Sangh Parivar and the oldest BJP karyakarta in Arunachal Pradesh. The support received from the people, including from the late founder member’s family, strongly indicated their faith in the present Government at both the central and state level.

During the campaign, Mein interacted with various sections of society, including senior citizens, business communities, women, farmers and youths and highlighted the major achievements of the Govt at the Centre and in the State. He expressed his humility and appreciation for the trust and support shown by the people in GoAP’s good governance approach and said that the Govt will continue to working tirelessly for the progress of the area.

Mein along with the BJP representatives also listened attentively to the grievances of the residents and assured them the full support of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh in fulfilling their aspirations.

During his visit to the villages, villagers expressed their gratitude to him and felicitated him with presentation. One of the presentation was a portrait of DCM indicating the major achievements accomplished during his tenure as representative of the area. Mein was lauded for the new infrastructures for the ADC Office building at Wakro, renovation of school buildings, development of Parshuram Kund and the construction of pucca roads to their villages.

On his second day door to door campaign on June 21, Mein visited several households under Chongkham circle. The primary objective of the campaign was to promote good governance and create awareness about the government’s welfare schemes. Mein urged everyone to avail of these benefits and work in cooperation with the Govt for overall development of the area.

Mein was accompanied by ZPC Lohit, Dasula Krisikro, ZPM Chongkham, Chau Jenia Namchoom, State BJP Executive Member Chau Tseng Tsing Mein, Chongkham Mandal President, Rupam Namchoom and PRI Members among others.