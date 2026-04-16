Arunachal: Chowna Mein Completes Census Self-Enumeration

NAMSAI — Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday completed his self-enumeration for Census 2027, setting an example for public participation in the nationwide exercise.

Joining him in the process were Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Chau Sujana Namchoom, who also completed their self-enumeration and appealed to citizens to actively engage in the process.

While completing the exercise, the Deputy Chief Minister urged the public to cooperate fully with Census officials and provide accurate information. He emphasised that reliable data is essential for effective policy formulation and development planning at both state and national levels.

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The self-enumeration process was conducted in the presence of senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner-cum-Principal Census Officer C R Khampa, Joint Director of Census Utpal Sarma, and other census functionaries.

Echoing similar views, the MLA highlighted the importance of the Census in guiding developmental activities and appealed to residents to participate actively and share accurate information. Officials also encouraged citizens to cooperate during the upcoming house-to-house verification phase.

According to census authorities, the initiation of self-enumeration from April 16, led by top state leaders, is expected to significantly enhance public awareness and participation in Arunachal Pradesh.

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Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases. The first phase, Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO), involves the collection of data on housing conditions and basic amenities such as water supply, electricity, and sanitation. In Arunachal Pradesh, self-enumeration under this phase will continue from April 16 to April 30, 2026, followed by field verification from May 1 to May 30, 2026.

The second phase, Population Enumeration, will gather detailed socio-economic information, including age, gender, education, and occupation. This data is expected to play a critical role in shaping welfare policies and development programmes across the country.