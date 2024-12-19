Arunachal: Chowna Mein clarifies misconceptions regarding Siang Multipurpose Project

BOLENG- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein addressed a huge public gathering during a developmental meeting in Boleng, Siang district today, bringing notice to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

Squashing misconceptions created by some anti-dam activists in the region, Mein clarified the project’s significant status as a National Project declared in the year 2008. He stressed upon the crucial role of the Multipurpose project as a National Security measure, in light of China’s plans to construct a 60000 MW dam in its upper stream, Tsangpo, which could cause potential risks to people living nearby Siang river and downstream areas.

He added that the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project will be a strategic boon for the development and welfare of the local community by addressing critical challenges like flood control, water storage, irrigation, navigation, and power generation. The Siang River Dam will also help regulate water discharge and runoff, significantly improving the region’s resilience to floods.

He outlined the multi-faceted benefits of the project, underscoring its potential to drive socio-economic growth in the region.

The Deputy Chief Minister also addressed concerns of the community regarding the presence of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the area, stating that their deployment is purely for the safety of personnel and machinery involved in survey operations for the project.

He reassured residents that the security measures were precautionary and not intended to intimidate or harm anyone. Mein urged the local population to support the initiative and let the survey work for the Project Feasibility Report (PFR) be carried forward.

He explained to the people that after the PFR, impact assessment will be carried out and then DPR will be made on the basis of which the height and capacity of the dam will be determined. Thereafter, Public Hearing process would give local communities a platform to express their views—whether to approve or oppose the project.

“We are not anti-people, nor are we anti-Arunachal. The Siang Dam is for the security of the people living near the Siang basin and for the prosperity of the area as it will create job opportunities and generate revenue for the State,” Mein stated in his speech to the people.

He further said that robust compensation mechanisms, relief & rehabilitation in line with the LARR Act 2013, will be put in place for the affected villages, with plans for the creation of model villages that will include healthcare, education, and infrastructure development.

He also said that the project will not affect the region’s demography as temporary labour colonies will be set up and after the completion of the project, they will leave the State as their ILPs (Inner Line Permits) will be discontinued once the project is completed.

Deputy Chief Minister also informed that a Committee on Siang Upper Multipurpose Project was formed under the chairmanship of former Minister, Tamiyo Taga, with a view to create awareness and educate the public about the positive aspects of the dam, dispelling the negativity being spread by certain groups.

Mein further reaffirm his commitment for the development of Arunachal Pradesh, urging the public to stay informed and engaged in the process. He called for unity and collaboration to ensure that the benefits of the National Project are fully realized for the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the broader northeastern region.