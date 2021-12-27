Arunachal: Chowna Mein cited PM Modi’s mantra on Reform, Perform and Transform

Story Highlights He said that RDSS is the greatest reform that is being implemented by the government of India and we should leave no stone unturned to implement the scheme.

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein cited the mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Reform, Perform and Transform and urged the engineers to follow professionalism and dedication to carry out the exercise to prepare the DPR and action plan for implementation of RDSS in the State in a time-bound manner.

Mein who is also the Minister-In-Charge of Power and Non-Conventional Energy Resources on Monday held a meeting with the Chief engineers of the department of Power, APEDA and Hydropower Development as a follow up to the meeting which he attended at Guwahati on December 3 last with the Union Minister of Power on the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

He said that RDSS is the greatest reform that is being implemented by the government of India and we should leave no stone unturned to implement the scheme. He directed the officers to carry out the work in mission mode and formulate the roadmap for implementation of the scheme to reduce the losses, strengthen the distribution infrastructure and achieve the required objective of the scheme.Mein asked them to follow utmost cautiousness and zero error in preparing the DPR.

The nodal officer from Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) gave a PowerPoint presentation on the preparation of the DPR and Action Plan of the Arunachal Pradesh Department of Power for the implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS): A Reforms-Based and Result-Linked Scheme.

Others who attended the meeting included Advisor to Power department Balo Raja, Advisor to Government of Arunachal Pradesh Harikrishna Paliwal, Commissioner Planning P S Lokhande, Principal Secretary Finance who is in charge of Commissioner Power Sharat Chauhan and officers from Department of Power, APEDA and Hydropower Development.

It is to be noted that the Ministry of Power had launched reforms-based and results-linked, Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), to improve the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of state-owned DISCOMs/power departments by providing financial assistance to DISCOMs for modernisation and strengthening of distribution infrastructure, aiming at the improvement of the reliability and quality of supply to end-consumers.

The action plans from the states include multiple reform measures aimed towards loss reduction, implementation of smart prepaid metering of the majority of their consumer base, 100 percent feeder level energy accounting by FY’23, reconductoring of old/ frayed conductors, conversion to LT ABC, bifurcation of feeders, segregation of agriculture feeders, and up-gradation of billing and other IT/OT systems, in addition to works towards improving quality and reliability of supply.

Earlier, in the morning the Deputy Chief Minister held a meeting with the senior officers of the Finance, Planning and Investment Department (FPID) for the forthcoming Pre-Budget Consultation meeting scheduled to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at New Delhi on December 30. Advisor to Finance Department Jambey Tashi, Commissioner Planning P S Lokhande, Principal Secretary Finance Sharat Chauhan and officers from the Department of FPID were present in the meeting.