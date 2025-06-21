Arunachal: Chowna Mein Chairs Review Meet in Namsai, Unveils Multi-Sectoral Development Resolutions

NAMSAI – In a major policy-focused interaction, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein chaired a high-level review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Namsai, aiming to address key issues related to language preservation, biodiversity protection, drug menace, and sustainable development in the district.

The meeting was attended by MLA Zingnu Namchoom, DC, SP, ZPC, Chongkham and Namsai ADCs, ZPM Chongkham, heads of departments, monks from Namsai Buddha Vihara, and representatives from community-based organizations including TKSC, TKDS, SWS, CVC, ATKSSU, ANDSU, ANAYA, village youth bodies, and literary and cultural groups.

The comprehensive agenda focused on the promotion of Tai Khamti language, illegal hunting and fishing, urban greening, drug prevention, and cultural preservation. Following detailed deliberations, DCM Mein announced the following key resolutions:

🔷 Major Resolutions Announced

Tai Khamti Language in Schools & Monasteries

Strengthen language teachers in govt schools.

Introduce Tai Khamti as third language in all private schools (Class I–VIII).

Appoint Tai Khamti teachers in Buddha Viharas to teach script and heritage.

Cultural Preservation Infrastructure

RWD directed to expedite work on the Research & Development Centre at Chongkham, dedicated to Tai Khamti culture and manuscript conservation.

Ban on Illegal Hunting & Fishing

Enforce 2-year fishing ban with signages; monitor hunting ban via district administration.

Green Namsai Mission

Accelerate “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” with school-based plantation drives.

Promote “Clean Village” through community participation.

Combating Drug Abuse

Ensure all de-addiction centres follow SOP by Dept. of Health.

Rs 10 lakh incentive declared for any village achieving “Drug-Free Status”.

Ecological Initiatives

Celebrate Nadi Utsav with mass fish-ling release in rivers to boost aquatic biodiversity.

Sustainable Livelihood & Forest Protection

Emphasis on cash crop cultivation to replace opium.

Joint action (Police, Forest, CBOs) against illegal timber felling.

In his address, MLA Zingnu Namchoom reinforced the importance of a target-based plantation drive and coordinated institutional support for ending illegal logging and substance abuse. He echoed DCM Mein’s call for cash crop farming as a sustainable alternative to illicit opium practices.

All attending bodies and representatives unanimously pledged support for the initiatives aimed at the holistic development of Namsai District.