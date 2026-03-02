Arunachal: Chowna Mein Chairs Pre-Budget Consultation

ITANAGAR- Chowna Mein on Monday chaired a Pre-Budget Consultative Meeting with Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) at the Civil Secretariat as part of the state government’s exercise ahead of the 2026–27 State Budget.

Addressing representatives from various community organisations, the Deputy Chief Minister said the consultation was not a routine formality but a deliberate effort to incorporate public perspectives into fiscal planning. He stated that the annual pre-budget process is aimed at ensuring inclusive and participatory development.

Mein observed that the government reviews best practices each year, assesses developmental gaps and evaluates performance indicators to align budgetary allocations with long-term priorities of the state.

Highlighting key focus areas, he said youth empowerment and preparing the next generation for emerging opportunities remain central to the government’s vision. He also emphasised women’s empowerment, strengthening healthcare systems, improving education infrastructure, promoting sustainable livelihoods and accelerating infrastructure development across districts.

While noting that Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed significant progress over the past decade, Mein stressed the need for continuous monitoring, departmental streamlining and coordinated policy implementation to sustain growth.

The meeting also deliberated on forward-looking initiatives such as development of heritage villages and cultural tourism models aimed at preserving indigenous traditions while creating local economic opportunities. The Deputy Chief Minister underscored the importance of collaboration between government departments and community institutions to ensure holistic development.

He appreciated the suggestions shared by participating organisations and assured that feasible recommendations would be considered in the formulation of the upcoming State Budget.

The consultation saw participation from organisations including Arunachal Indigenous Tribal Forum (AITF), Nyishi Elite Society (NES), Adi Baane Kebang (ABK), Galo Welfare Society (GWS), Tagin Cultural Society (TCS), Tangsa Literary & Cultural Development Society (TLCDS), Wancho Cultural Society (WCS), Tai Khamti Development Society (TKDS), Mishmi Welfare Society (MWS), Nocte Welfare Society (NWS), Monpa Mimang Society (MMT), All Puroik Welfare Society (APWS), Sajolang Elite Society (SES), and All Bogun-Khowa Society (ABKS), among others.

The meeting forms part of the government’s broader strategy to align budgetary priorities with grassroots aspirations while maintaining fiscal prudence and developmental balance.