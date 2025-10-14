Arunachal: Chowna Mein Chairs 8th State Advisory Committee Meeting of APSERC

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Power, Chowna Mein, chaired the 8th State Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission (APSERC) today at the Civil Secretariat, Itanagar, in the presence of R.K. Joshi, Chairman, APSERC.

The meeting centered on strategies to strengthen the State’s power sector, enhance operational efficiency, and accelerate renewable energy integration.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s status as a prominent hydropower hub, the Deputy Chief Minister said the State’s power sector is witnessing a remarkable transformation driven by technological innovation, adoption of renewable energy, and progressive policy reforms.

Mein emphasized the vital role of regulatory bodies and advisory committees like APSERC in maintaining transparency, ensuring consumer protection, and creating a competitive and sustainable electricity market.

He further underlined the importance of strengthening APSERC’s institutional capacity, calling for increased budgetary support and the establishment of an independent office for the Commission to help it discharge its statutory responsibilities effectively.

“The Electricity Act, 2003, was enacted to bring efficiency and transparency into India’s power sector. Although Arunachal Pradesh has faced challenges related to technical and commercial losses, the Government remains committed to improving operational performance and achieving sustainable growth,” Mein stated.

He also called for proactive stakeholder participation in designing a robust and future-ready energy ecosystem, emphasizing that effective collaboration is essential to harness the State’s full hydropower potential.

In his concluding remarks, the Deputy Chief Minister said that through coordinated efforts, informed participation, and a renewed focus on renewable energy, Arunachal Pradesh can accelerate its journey toward net zero emissions and lead the State toward a cleaner, greener, and self-reliant future.

The meeting saw participation from senior officials and experts, including the Secretary (Consumer Affairs), Secretary (Transport), Chief Engineers (TP & ZC and SLDC), President of Arunachal Chambers of Commerce, Professor Anoop Singh of IIT Kanpur, S.N. Kalita, Director of All India Discom Association, representatives from Power Grid, NHPC, and various State power utilities.

The session featured in-depth discussions on strengthening the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), improving commercial operations, high-voltage transmission planning, reducing AT&C losses, rationalizing security deposits, simplifying consumer connection agreements, and monetizing power generation from DHPD and APEDA plants.

According to officials, valuable suggestions were received from all participants, and the power utilities have decided to act upon them promptly to ensure measurable progress.