Arunachal: Chowna Mein Calls for Scientific Farming at Vet Day Event

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday emphasised the need for scientific farming practices, improved productivity, and greater self-reliance in agriculture and livestock sectors while attending the World Veterinary Day 2026 celebration in Namsai.

The event, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Veterinary Association at the Eco-Resort Auditorium Hall, was held under the global theme “Veterinarians: Guardians of Food and Health.” It was also attended by Agriculture Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu and Advisor Dr. Mohesh Chai, along with officials, veterinarians, and farmers.

In his address, Mein reflected on his personal experience in farming and highlighted the importance of maintaining quality across agricultural value chains. Drawing a comparison with tea cultivation, he noted that structured systems—from production to market—ensure better returns when quality standards are upheld.

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He cautioned against excessive use of chemicals, stating that it can lead to rejection of produce in markets, thereby affecting farmers’ income. “Quality determines value, and this principle applies across sectors,” he observed.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed concern over the state’s continued dependence on imports of livestock and agricultural products despite having favourable land and climatic conditions. He said that improving production systems, processing capacity, and market linkages would be key to reducing this dependence.

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Referring to the rising demand for meat and livestock products, Mein described it as an opportunity for local farmers to expand production and increase incomes, provided adequate institutional support and infrastructure are in place.

He also pointed to challenges such as ageing plantations and declining productivity in certain crops, stressing the need for scientific interventions, soil management, and research-based practices. “Without research and proper guidance, value addition remains limited,” he said.

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Highlighting the importance of skill development and technology adoption, Mein encouraged youth to view agriculture and allied sectors as viable professional avenues. He underlined that modern agriculture requires a more structured and knowledge-driven approach.

Emphasising the role of veterinarians, he said they are central to improving livestock productivity and ensuring animal health, thereby strengthening the broader rural economy. He also referred to government initiatives such as “Catch Them Young 2.0” and the “Chief Minister’s White Revolution Scheme 2.0,” aimed at building capacity and promoting dairy development in the state.

During the event, retired and outstanding veterinarians were felicitated, and research reports, including studies on Mon-bhaah cattle and ICAR mid-survey findings, were released.

The programme was attended by Y V V J Rajasekhar, Deputy Commissioner Namsai C. R. Khampa, along with senior officials, progressive farmers, PRI members, and representatives of the veterinary association.