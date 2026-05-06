Arunachal: Chowna Mein Calls for Integrated Buddhist Circuit

TAWANG: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday attended the inaugural session of a regional workshop on the “Development of the Buddhist Circuit in Northeast India” in Tawang, where he called for a coordinated approach towards building an integrated Buddhist tourism network across the region.

The workshop brought together delegates from Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and several Indian states to deliberate on regional cooperation, tourism connectivity and sustainable development models centred around Buddhist heritage and women-led rural tourism initiatives.

Addressing the gathering, Mein highlighted the distinct Buddhist traditions present in Arunachal Pradesh, noting that the western region of the state, including Tawang, West Kameng, Mechuka and Tuting, follows Mahayana and Vajrayana Buddhism, while eastern districts such as Namsai are important centres of Theravada Buddhism.

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He stated that Arunachal Pradesh represents a rare convergence of both traditions, reflecting the state’s cultural diversity and spiritual heritage. Referring to Tawang’s historical significance, the Deputy Chief Minister described it as home to a 400-year-old monastery, the birthplace of the Sixth Dalai Lama, and an important route associated with the Dalai Lama.

Mein also highlighted heritage and cultural sites including Dirang Dzong, Thembang, the Pemako region and Mechuka valley as important components of Arunachal Pradesh’s tourism potential. Speaking about eastern Arunachal, he noted that Namsai has emerged as a major centre of Theravada Buddhism with landmarks such as the Golden Pagoda and the proposed 108-foot Buddha statue contributing to spiritual tourism.

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The Deputy Chief Minister further spoke about the state’s cultural diversity, ecological richness and tourism opportunities spanning eco-tourism, adventure tourism and spiritual tourism. He said the government is working on preserving ancient manuscripts, traditional knowledge systems and religious texts through digitisation and conservation initiatives.

Referring to international cultural linkages, Mein noted Arunachal Pradesh’s historical Buddhist ties with countries such as Sri Lanka. He also highlighted the growing prominence of the Maha Sangken International Festival in Namsai as a cultural and spiritual platform attracting participation from India and abroad.

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On infrastructure, he said improved road and highway connectivity, including the Trans Arunachal Highway and the proposed Frontier Highway, is making remote destinations such as Tawang, Anini, Mechuka, Vijaynagar, Walong, Kaho and Kibithoo more accessible.

Calling for stronger regional collaboration, Mein proposed the creation of an integrated Buddhist Circuit linking Arunachal Pradesh with Assam, Sikkim, Manipur and neighbouring countries. He suggested naming the initiative the “Tawang Initiative” to establish a globally recognised tourism framework.

The workshop also included technical sessions on connectivity, branding, women-led tourism and identification of key Buddhist heritage sites in the Northeast region.

The event was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, Sri Lankan MP Gammana Liyanage Hasara Nayanathara Premathilaka, Tarayana Foundation Executive Director Sonam Pem, and other delegates and tourism stakeholders.