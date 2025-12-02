National

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends Tipitaka Ceremony in Bodhgaya

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein joined monks, leaders and delegates from 22 countries at the 20th International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony under the Bodhi Tree in Bodhgaya.

Last Updated: 02/12/2025
2 minutes read
Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends Tipitaka Ceremony in Bodhgaya

BODHGAYA-  Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday attended the 20th International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony at Bodhgaya, joining monks, nuns and delegates from more than 22 countries at one of the world’s most revered Buddhist gatherings.

The inaugural session, held beneath the sacred Bodhi Tree—the symbolic site of the Buddha’s enlightenment—was also attended by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with eminent members of the global Sangha.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Mein described the unified chanting of the Tipitaka, the foundational scriptures of Theravada Buddhism, as a “profound spiritual blessing”, noting that the collective recitation served as a powerful reminder of the Buddha’s universal message of compassion, peace and harmony.

Also Read- India Slams China After Arunachal Woman Detained

He said the ceremony would help spread the Buddha’s teachings of love and compassion while fostering global unity in the spirit of “Vasudeva Kutumbakam—one earth, one family, one future,” a vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Mein reiterated that “Buddhism is India’s gift to the world,” adding that the event reflected India’s commitment to preserving and promoting its Buddhist heritage. He expressed thanks to the Prime Minister for recognizing Pali as a classical language and for facilitating the repatriation of sacred Buddha relics from Thailand, Mongolia and Bhutan.

Also Read- Three-Day Poi Pee Mau Tai Festival Begins

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s unique spiritual geography, Mein described the state as the “Himalayan cusp of Dhamma,” where Mahayana and Theravada traditions continue to thrive. From the ancient monasteries of Tawang to the Golden Pagoda in Namsai and the 180-foot Buddha statue at Dhamma Hill, he said the state remains deeply devoted to preserving Buddhist teachings.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the International Tipitaka Chanting Council of India (ITCC), International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), Life of Buddhadharma Foundation International (LBDFI), and the Mahabodhi Society for organising the global spiritual congregation.

Also Read-  The culture of Granary in Galo Tribe, read all about it

He also appreciated the Tai Khamti delegation from Arunachal Pradesh for offering the Maha Sangha Dana to monastic delegates from around the world, presenting traditional Tai Khamti delicacies as part of the ceremony.

Concluding his address, Mein said the enduring echoes of the Tipitaka chanting would continue to inspire compassion and unity across borders.

Tags
Last Updated: 02/12/2025
2 minutes read

Related Articles

CERT-In Warns Chrome Users in Desktop: Update Now

CERT-In Warns Google Chrome Users in Desktop: Update Now

Indian Army Launches Mount Kangto Expedition

Indian Army Launches Mount Kangto Expedition

Satellite Images Reveal Major Chinese Airbase Expansion Near Arunachal Border

Satellite Images Reveal Major Chinese Airbase Expansion Near Arunachal Border

Arunachal: Rahul Gandhi Meets Family of Lynched Dalit Youth in UP

Arunachal: Rahul Gandhi Meets Family of Lynched Dalit Youth in UP

Darjeeling Landslides Claim Over 20 Lives as Torrential Rains Ravage Hills — Roads, Bridges, and Homes Destroyed

Darjeeling Landslides Claim Over 20 Lives as Torrential Rains Ravage Hills — Roads, Bridges, and Homes Destroyed

Tragic Death of Journalist in Uttarkashi Raises Questions: Accident or Foul Play?

Tragic Death of Journalist in Uttarkashi Raises Questions: Accident or Foul Play?

BREAKING NEWS: Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested in Leh Amid Escalating Ladakh Protests, NSA Invoked

BREAKING NEWS: Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested in Leh Amid Escalating Ladakh Protests, NSA Invoked

Indian Armed Forces Among the Finest Professional Forces in the World: Arunachal Governor at Bharat Defence Conclave

Ladakh Protests Turn Violent as Demand for Sixth Schedule Intensifies; BJP Office Vandalised in Leh

Ladakh Protests Turn Violent as Demand for Sixth Schedule Intensifies; 4 Killed, 70 Injured

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Shielding Voter Fraud

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Shielding Voter Fraud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button