Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends Tipitaka Ceremony in Bodhgaya

BODHGAYA- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday attended the 20th International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony at Bodhgaya, joining monks, nuns and delegates from more than 22 countries at one of the world’s most revered Buddhist gatherings.

The inaugural session, held beneath the sacred Bodhi Tree—the symbolic site of the Buddha’s enlightenment—was also attended by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, along with eminent members of the global Sangha.

Mein described the unified chanting of the Tipitaka, the foundational scriptures of Theravada Buddhism, as a “profound spiritual blessing”, noting that the collective recitation served as a powerful reminder of the Buddha’s universal message of compassion, peace and harmony.

He said the ceremony would help spread the Buddha’s teachings of love and compassion while fostering global unity in the spirit of “Vasudeva Kutumbakam—one earth, one family, one future,” a vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Quoting the Prime Minister, Mein reiterated that “Buddhism is India’s gift to the world,” adding that the event reflected India’s commitment to preserving and promoting its Buddhist heritage. He expressed thanks to the Prime Minister for recognizing Pali as a classical language and for facilitating the repatriation of sacred Buddha relics from Thailand, Mongolia and Bhutan.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s unique spiritual geography, Mein described the state as the “Himalayan cusp of Dhamma,” where Mahayana and Theravada traditions continue to thrive. From the ancient monasteries of Tawang to the Golden Pagoda in Namsai and the 180-foot Buddha statue at Dhamma Hill, he said the state remains deeply devoted to preserving Buddhist teachings.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the International Tipitaka Chanting Council of India (ITCC), International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), Life of Buddhadharma Foundation International (LBDFI), and the Mahabodhi Society for organising the global spiritual congregation.

He also appreciated the Tai Khamti delegation from Arunachal Pradesh for offering the Maha Sangha Dana to monastic delegates from around the world, presenting traditional Tai Khamti delicacies as part of the ceremony.

Concluding his address, Mein said the enduring echoes of the Tipitaka chanting would continue to inspire compassion and unity across borders.