Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends the Silver Jubilee Celebration of District Hq Gangging Dadumjona, Namsai

Namsai- Under the aegis of the Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang, the Dist HQ Gangging Dadumjona, Namsai celebrated 25 years of its establishment today. Gracing the event as the Chief Guest, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein congratulated the foundation team, priests and residents of the Dadumjona village on the occasion of the Donyi Polo Gangging silver jubilee celebration.

‘Gangging’ translating to an indigenous prayer hall dedicated to the practice of the Donyi Polo faith of the Adi Community, forms a part of the state’s indigenous establishments, which continue to practice traditional beliefs and faiths.

On the occasion, DCM Mein paid homage to the Founder of the Donyi-Polo Faith, Golgi Bote-Talom Rukbo and also remembered to all the pioneers who brought forward a revolution to unite and strengthen the indigenous faith believers through improvisation in the traditional beliefs & prayers system, and by institutionalizing the Donyi-Polo Gangging.

Emphasizing the significance of holding on to ancient faiths in society, Mein cited examples from southern India, where age-old temples continue to stand tall in this contemporary age, rooted in their ancient heritage. Mein also drew parallels to the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which united the entire nation’s devotion to their age-old values and wisdom. Mein further noted that the Indian Government under Prime Minister Modi is committed to preserving the various forms of ancient traditions spread across the diverse states in India. Similarly, the Arunachal Pradesh Government is working in tandem towards preserving and promoting the indigenous cultures, values and traditions of the state about the diverse spread of tribal communities native to the land.

Adding on, Mein stated that under the ambit of cultural preservation, the state government has extended various support schemes in the interest of the indigenous priest community, who play a pivotal role in upholding and passing forward the knowledge of culture and tradition down to future generations.

On the occasion, the pioneers and their families, Taabe Abu (Priests) and founder members were felicitated and a souvenir published by the Silver Jubilee Celebration Committee to commemorate the occasion was also released.

The event was also attended by Arunachal East Lok Sabha MP, Tapir Gao, MLAs Gum Tayeng, Jummum Ete Deori , Zingnu Namchoom and Kaling Moyong, District BJP President Sujana Namchoom, President TKDS Chow Siharaja Choutang, ZPC Namsai, Nang Urmila Mancheykhun and others.