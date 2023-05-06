Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends the Rongali- Tingkhang 2023 in Assam’s Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday attended the Rongali – Tingkhang 2023 at Lengeri Higher Secondary School Playground in Lengeri, Tingkhang, Dibrugarh as the Chief Guest. Under the chief patronage of Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Labour & Employment Rameswar Teli and the Minister of Industries and Commerce and Public Enterprises, and Cultural Affairs of Assam Bimal Bora, the programme was organized by Rongali Tingkhang 2023 Udjapan Samiti in association with Tingkhong Sanskritik Manch and Lengeri Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilan.

The three-day programme is deemed to be a one-of-its kind mega event in Assam after the much talked about Guinness Book of World Record breaking Mega Bihu Event in Guwahati this year. The Rongali – Tingkhang 2023 with the theme “North East – A Cultural Melting Pot,” aimed at celebrating the cultural diversity of Northeastern states under one roof.

Extending his warm greetings to the people of Assam and other parts of North East India on the occasion, DCM Mein stated that this year’s Bihu Hussori celebrations hold a great significance owing to two reasons – the World record-smashing mega Bihu performance on 13th April 2023 in Guwahati, and the historic MoU signing of the Arunachal-Assam Accord by the respective state Chief Ministers Pema Khandu and Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on 20th April 2023 in New Delhi in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Taking the opportunity, Mein congratulated the people of Assam for turning the ‘Bihu Hussori’ into a popular dance form at a global level. Highlighting the strong friendship forged by the two states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, he mentioned that it has been made possible due to the genuine efforts and keen interest showcased by both Khandu and Sarma towards resolving the long-pending border issues.

Mein also advocated for forming a tourist Circuit in the North Eastern States citing the rich cultural diversity of the region and also for marketing of local handicrafts and handloom products of the region by value addition to other parts of the country. He added that the State govt is making every efforts to get GI registration of local products of handloom sand handicrafts. He said that it will help to get it global recognition and marketing, however we need to improve it’s designing to make it more adaptable to the modern standards and fashions.

During the event, he recalled the regional songs by the legendary singer and musician, Bharat Ratna Late Dr Bhupen Hazarika, and spoke about his ever-lasting contribution in establishing a formidable bond between the states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, which can now be carried forward in harmony.

Among the other dignitaries present at today’s event were Assam MLAs Manab Deka, Prashanta Phukan, Darmeshwar Konwar, Advisor cum MLA, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh Gabriel D Wangsu, and others.