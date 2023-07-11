ADVERTISMENT
National

Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends the 50th GST Council Meeting held in New Delhi

Mein supported the proposal of the GSTC to include casino, horse racing and online gaming in the tax bracket of 28%.

Last Updated: July 11, 2023
NEW DELHI-  Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein attends the 50th GST Council meeting which was held on 11 July 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister.  At the very outset, Union Finance Minister released a Special Cover and customized myStamp on the occasion of 50th GST council meeting.

The major agenda items for the meeting were approval of the 49th GST Council meeting held in December, 2022, considering the recommendation of Law Committee and Fitment Committee bringing out amendment in the GST rules, bring casino, horse racing and online games within the purview of GST. Participating in the deliberation, Mein supported the proposal of the GSTC to include casino, horse racing and online gaming in the tax bracket of 28%.

The 50th edition of GST Council also deliberated on many other issues such as change in tax rates, exemptions, amendment of rules and administrative procedures. The council also discussed and finalised the constitution of a GST Tribunal and its benches. On the subject, it was informed that Arunachal Pradesh would like to prefer to hear the appeals in the GSTAT Assam State Bench in the initial years.

Chowna Mein was accompanied by Smti YW Ringu, Secretary Tax & Excise, Lobsang Tsering, Commissioner of Tax & Excise and Tapas Dutta, State Nodal Officer (GST).

