Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends Next-Gen GST Bachat Samvad Sammelan in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the Next-Gen GST Bachat Samvad Sammelan held at Itanagar, organized by the 13th Itanagar (ST) Assembly Constituency. The event focused on the transformative impact of Next-Generation GST reforms in strengthening the economy and empowering consumers across the nation.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Chief Minister underlined that the reforms introduced under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have simplified India’s tax structure, boosted consumer confidence, and enhanced purchasing power among citizens.

Mein noted that these reforms have created a strong consumption-driven momentum this festive season — the “double gift” the Prime Minister had mentioned during his Independence Day address from the Red Fort.

Also Read- Naharlagun Police Bust Drug Peddling Network; 22 Grams of Heroin and ₹26,900 Cash Seized, Two Arrested

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Deputy Chief Minister said that GST reforms have brought immense relief to consumers and businesses by rationalizing tax rates and ensuring affordability in key sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Citing the latest economic data, Mein informed that retail inflation had fallen to 1.54% in September 2025, the lowest since June 2017. He added that food inflation recorded –2.28%, bringing major relief to both rural and urban households. Similarly, transport and communication inflation dropped to 1.82%, and fuel and energy inflation eased to 1.98%, all contributing to increased household savings and reduced living costs.

Also Read- East Siang Police Crack Robbery Case Using Smart City CCTV Cameras; Four Arrested in Pasighat

“With affordable prices, higher consumption, and renewed economic growth, this festive season has truly become a ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ for every Indian,” Mein remarked. He reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to ensuring that the benefits of GST reforms reach every section of society, promoting inclusive and sustainable development.

He further urged citizens to embrace this spirit of savings and progress, calling it a significant step forward in India’s journey toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The event was attended by MLA ICR Techi Kaso, Next-Gen GST Convenor for NE Region Vijay Kumar Gupta, MLA Nari-Koyu & State Co-Convenor Tojir Kodu, and CAs Rajesh Sharma and Ashu Dalmia as resource persons. Also present were BJP office bearers, IMC Corporators, PRI Members, Members of Arunachal Chamber of Commerce, and local retailers, reflecting a broad engagement of stakeholders in the dialogue on GST’s positive impact.