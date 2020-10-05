Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends GST Council Meeting through video conference

Itanagar: Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein participated in the deliberation of the 42nd GST Council Meeting held today through video conference. The meeting was chaired by the Union Finance Minister, Smt Nirmala Sitharaman.

Mein put forth the views of Arunachal Pradesh with regards to the modalities of funding the shortfall in compensation Cess.

He fully supported the proposal put forth by Govt of India and choose Option 1 for burrowing funds to meet the shortfall of compensation cess.

It is noteworthy to state that Arunachal Pradesh has not been eligible for GST compensation, as the GST collections of the State have steadily been above the threshold of protected revenue.

After the GST council meeting, DCM gave direction to the Department of Tax & Excise and Narcotics to further increase their efforts and put their best foot forward to augment the State tax collection.