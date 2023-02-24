Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends Golden Jubilee celebration of NEC

ITANAGAR- The North Eastern Council celebrated its 50 years Golden Jubilee at the Dorjee Khandu Conventional Hall in Itanagar, which was graced by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein as the Chief Guest. The event marked the glorious achievements of the NEC and its contribution to the socio-economic development of the region of North East.

Appreciating the work done by the North Eastern Council, the Deputy Chief Minister acknowledged the significant contributions made by NEC to the Socio-Economic Development of the region in the past five decades. “Despite a 25-year gap in the beginning of development processes in the North East compared to other parts of the country, the NEC’s Golden Jubilee, coinciding with the Azadi Ka Amrit-Mahotsav, is symbolic. As we celebrate the Golden Jubilee of NEC, we would also like to take firm steps to achieve our centenary goal and work on NER Vision 2047,” said Mein in his speech.

The Deputy Chief Minister also noted that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah who is also the Chairman of Council, the developmental gaps in the North Eastern Region have been reduced significantly in the past couple of years. He also emphasised that the Modi’s commitment towards the development of the North Eastern Region has always been paramount, and also highlighted the announcement of the first budget in Amrit Kaal, which will be guided by seven priorities such as inclusive Development, Reaching the Last Mile, Unleashing the Potential and Green Growth which can steer the development of regions like the NER.

Adding on, Mein highlighted the significant enhancement in the budget outlay for the MDoNER during the financial year 2023–24, informing that the total budget estimate for 2023–2024 is Rs. 5892 crores, which will be utilised in the development of the North Eastern regions and to fulfill the dreams of the people of the region.

Speaking about NEC, Mein appreciated the council for significantly helping Arunachal Pradesh in its infrastructure development and sanctioning a total of 221 projects in the State, out of which 154 projects have been completed and a total of 33 projects are ongoing. He said that the NEC has contributed to developing critical infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, such as the iconic Civil Secretariat building and the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Mein also suggested that the need for strategic planning regarding the future pursuits of the council in the next 50 years, which should be taken up by NEC to connect the region with various knowledge partners at regional, national and international platform. He also opined to ponder into the procedural delay in the implementation of the project under NEC as North East Region has short working season owing to heavy rainfall area.

Mein gave assurance to the NEC that the State government of Arunachal Pradesh will work together with the council to make Arunachal Pradesh one of the most sustainably developed regions of the nation.

C.H. Kharshing, Planning Advisor NEC and Dr. Sharat Chauhan (IAS), Principal Secretary GoAP also attended the function.

To mark the occasion, Marathon race with the theme ‘Drugs Choro, Khel Mein Joro’ was also organized by the Planning & Investment Department with the support of NEC and a symposium on ‘Contribution of NEC in the sustainable Growth of Arunachal Pradesh’ was also conducted during the technical session.