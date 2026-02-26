Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends 48th Nyokum Yullo at Tali

TALI- The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein attended the 48th Nyokum Yullo celebration at Tali on Wednesday, joining members of the Nyishi community in observing one of their most significant cultural festivals while reiterating the state government’s focus on border area development, infrastructure expansion and cultural preservation.

Extending greetings to the gathering, Mein described Nyokum Yullo as more than a ceremonial occasion, characterising it as a reflection of the Nyishi community’s spiritual relationship with nature, collective identity and ancestral traditions. He noted that maintaining cultural continuity alongside economic growth remains a critical challenge in an era of rapid modernization.

Addressing local development concerns, he highlighted the economic landscape of the Tali–Pipsorang region, stating that agriculture continues to be the backbone of rural livelihoods. Large cardamom cultivation remains the primary cash crop, while orange farming and other horticultural activities are gradually expanding. According to him, improved market access and value addition in horticulture could enhance income opportunities and strengthen the rural economy.

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated that frontier and remote areas are receiving targeted policy attention, adding that investments in connectivity, agriculture and livelihood generation are aimed at encouraging reverse migration. He said such initiatives are intended to enable residents to return to their native villages with improved economic security.

On infrastructure, he informed that six road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and four under the Vibrant Villages Programme are underway to improve all-weather connectivity in remote habitations. Additional works supported by the Central Road Fund and the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund are also progressing. The Chief Minister Comprehensive Road Scheme, including the proposed Tali Ring Road, is expected to facilitate township expansion and local economic activity.

Administrative and social infrastructure projects were also outlined, including the construction of a Mini Secretariat to improve governance delivery. Indoor and outdoor stadiums are being developed to encourage youth participation in sports, while a Tourist Lodge is planned to support regional tourism. Several school buildings under the Shikshit Arunachal initiative are under construction, alongside new administrative offices at Pipsorang SDO, Nyorig Circle and Paye Circle.

He further stated that the Jal Jeevan Mission has achieved full household coverage in the area, ensuring access to safe drinking water. In the energy sector, the Pale Hydel Project is nearing completion and is expected to strengthen electricity supply.

Emphasising the importance of cultural preservation, the Deputy Chief Minister urged elders and community leaders to document traditional knowledge systems for future generations. He stressed that development initiatives should progress alongside efforts to protect indigenous heritage and identity.

The programme was attended by several public representatives and officials, including MLA Roing and Advisor to the Minister for Home and Education Mutchu Mithi, MLA Tali and Advisor to the Minister for Power Jikke Tako, former MLA Rughu Tado, Director of Youth Affairs Ramesh Linggi, ZPC Kra Daadi Tagru Kasha, among others.