Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends 16th Nyishi Day celebration in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- During the 16th Nyishi Day celebration at the Nyishi Elite Society Secretariat, Richi Jullang in Itanagar today, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein graced the occasion as a Chief Guest. He was also accompanied by the Minister of Home and Inter State Border Affairs of Arunachal Pradesh, Bamang Felix, Minister of Education Taba Tedir, State BJP President cum MLA Pakke Kessang, Biyuram Wahge, MLA 12th Bameng constituency Goruk Pordung, among others.

Addressing the gathering, DCM Mein expressed his gratitude to join his Nyishi brethren on this glorious celebration of 16th Nyishi Day. He also recalled the contributions of the elders of the community who endured great pain and sacrifices for bringing much-needed changes in the nomenclature of community and for upholding the community, enabling the present-day Nyishi people to carry on with their legacy in their homeland, Arunachal Pradesh. Also, he paid his homage to all the Unsung Heroes of the Nyishi community, who had laid their lives and made great sacrifices while defending their state and also protecting it from foreign invasion.

Arunachal’s tribe and terrain diversity makes effective implementation of Govt. projects challenging: Secretary GOI

DCM lauded the contributions made by Nyishi Elite Society (NES) in the development of Arunachal Pradesh and in the maintenance of law & order in the State capital whenever situations demand. Especially, he commended the efforts made by NES in the education sector by adopting and patronizing 7 government schools and also sponsoring teachers in remote areas. He also mentioned that NES has not only supported their community with reforms, but also showed the way to other tribes in Arunachal Pradesh.

Mein further requested the Nyishi community to play an elder brotherly role in the State for the maintenance of peaceful environment and upholding communal harmony in the State. He further expressed his confidence over the peaceful co-existence of different tribes in the region, towards building a stronger and greener capital city which stands tall on the rich culture of the tribes living together.

Arunachal: Bank loans to farmers and entrepreneurs need to be timely and hassle free: Tage Taki

He appreciated the participation of CBOs during the last budget and emphasized on the improvement of Atma Nirbhar Schemes and highlighted the tourism potential in the state. He also said that the Government is focused on uplifting education, health, communication, and other sectors in the state.

The event started with a flag hoisting at NES Secretariat at Richi Jullang, Itanagar followed by the Nyishi Anthem. The occasion saw the members of the Nyishi Art & Culture Welfare Society (NACWS) perform an opening song.

Arunachal: DPGC Celebrates World Heritage Day

Activities such as mass open-air traditional dance and Tug of War competitions were part of the program. Cultural display by children were also put up at the event, along with an award ceremony for the winners of the men and women’s Nyishi Day Volleyball event. As part of the program, the legal heirs of the freedom fighters who fought against the Britishers during India’s Independence were honoured with the Unsung Heroes Award (Posthumous), which included the NES LifeTime Achievement Award, the legendary artist’s felicitation by the president of NES.