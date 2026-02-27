Arunachal: Chochi Meyor Conferred Innovative Farmer Award

ANJAW- Anjaw district has secured national recognition in the field of agriculture as Mrs Chochi Meyor of Kaho village was conferred the Innovative Farmer Award by the ICAR–Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR–IARI), New Delhi.

The award acknowledges her sustained efforts in adopting improved agricultural practices, crop diversification and integrated farming systems suited to the challenging geographical conditions of the border district. Officials stated that her work reflects the growing impact of scientific agricultural interventions in remote regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

Over the years, Meyor has incorporated modern cultivation techniques and diversified her farm activities to enhance productivity and income. Her initiatives reportedly include improved crop management practices and allied agricultural enterprises that align with local agro-climatic conditions.

Her achievements were supported by continuous technical guidance from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra Anjaw (KVK), which provided training, advisory services and on-field assistance. Extension officials noted that the collaboration between farmers and research institutions plays a crucial role in translating laboratory knowledge into field-level outcomes.

Observers stated that the recognition of a farmer from a remote border district such as Anjaw highlights the expanding reach of institutional agricultural support mechanisms. The district administration and members of the farming community congratulated Meyor, describing her as a role model for rural youth and women farmers.

The award also underscores the broader objective of strengthening agricultural resilience and income generation in frontier districts through the adoption of science-based and location-specific farming practices.