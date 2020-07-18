Arunachal: Chiputa village of Papumpare declared containment zone

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- The Papum Pare district administration has declared Chiputa village under Doimukh Sub Division as containment zone, said the order issued by Papum Pare district commissioner Pige Ligu .

The order said that ” the said village is hereby contained immediately and the inmates put under home quarantine for a period of 14 (fourteen) days with immediate effect “.

Any unauthorized entry and exit into the said village without prior approval is barred for a period of 14 ( fourteen ) days or till the area is declared “safe” by the health department.

The order instructed the DMO/DSO shall carryout antigen/RT-PCR/Truenat testing of all the inmates at the earliest and instruct the period of quarantine etc and other follow up action to be taken.

The sanitization of the village shall be carried out as and when required by the team formed for the purpose by the DMO/DSO,Yupia.

Meanwhile, the essential items required by the inmates shall be provided by coordinating with shopkeepers by the SDO, Doimukh/Incident Commander in coordination with police and health welters.