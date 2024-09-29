Arunachal

Arunachal: Chintan Shivir cum Education Conclave was held at Tawang

Last Updated: September 29, 2024
TAWANG-  A follow-up coordination meeting for the Chintan Shivir cum Education Conclave was held this morning in the conference hall of the DC office, Tawang.

The meeting was chaired by PD Sona, Minister for Education, RWD, and Tourism, and was attended by key officials including Advisor to the Minister of Education Mutchu Mithi, MLA Tawang Namgey Tsering, ZPC Leki Gombu, Secretary Education Duly Kamduk, i/c DC Tawang Sang Khandu, SP DW Thongon, senior officers from the Directorate of Education, President MMT Tawang unit Pema Chowang, Secretary General TMES Kesang Norbu, General Secretary AMSU Koncho Tashi, President ATDSU Sang Dhondup, and other stakeholders.

In his address, Minister PD Sona emphasized the importance of these follow-up meetings in gathering feedback from stakeholders to enhance the education system across the state.

He noted that the insights gained from such district-level meetings would be incorporated into the development of new policies aimed at improving the quality of education in government schools.

The minister highlighted the role of modern infrastructure and connectivity in advancing education and called for collective efforts to capitalize on these improvements.

Advisor to the Minister of Education Mutchu Mithi and local MLA Namgey Tsering also shared their perspectives, focusing on the need to merge low-enrollment schools with centrally located ones to address teacher shortages and enhance the overall quality of education.

Earlier, DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntsok provided a detailed presentation on the district’s education scenario, sharing his ongoing engagement with various villages regarding the merging of low-enrollment schools.

During the interactive session, representatives from MMT, TMES, AMSU, ATDSU, and other stakeholders presented their suggestions, and memorandums were submitted to the Minister for consideration.

