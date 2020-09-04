Arunachal: Chinese should respect the MacMohon line- AAPSU

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Chinese should respect the MacMohon line and refrain from blatant provocations, stated All Arunachal Pradesh Student’s Union ( AAPSU ) on Friday. We urge the Union Government to maintain extra vigil along the borders and also to take up the issue of independence of Tibet at all international forums, AAPSU stated .

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) strongly condemns the repeated incursions and creation of tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

We are very much shocked and agitated that even in times of Covid19 induced sufferings, the Chinese are resorting to war-mongering and mentally harassing the peaceful people living along the LAC by their rhetoric’s and notorious antics.

While talks between India & China have been going on since last many months at various levels with both sides agreeing on wide range of issues but it is very surprising to note that the Chinese forces on the ground are doing exact opposite of what is being jointly agreed. Either the PLA is a rogue army bereft of any discipline or the Chinese Govt doesn’t wants peace along the LAC.

“The entire state of Arunachal Pradesh and AAPSU stands strong with the brave jawans of our army. Being the voice of the easternmost border state of Arunachal Pradesh, we will never propogate anything other than peace. However, we strongly urge our army for giving a befitting reply to any misadventures from across the border.

Due to illogical and non-sensical claims by the Chinese Govt, people of Arunachal Pradesh have been denied funding for development projects from international agencies since last many years.

After creating artificial dipsutes with various nations in South China Sea, forcefully subjugating the people of Tibet, mass human rights violations against Uighurs, Stifling Dissent in Hongkong etc, it is creating tensions along our borders to divert public attention from the numerous problems they are facing back home.