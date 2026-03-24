Arunachal: China Seminar Focuses on Modern Warfare

LIKABALI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, K. T. Parnaik, participated in a two-day ‘China Seminar’ held at Likabali Military Station on March 23 and 24, where he highlighted the need for India to strengthen its defence preparedness in emerging domains of warfare.

Addressing the seminar, the Governor emphasised that modern security challenges require enhanced capabilities in cyber defence, satellite surveillance, electronic warfare, and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled intelligence systems. He noted that evolving warfare increasingly extends beyond conventional battlefields into technological and information domains.

Drawing from his experience of over four decades in military service, including deployments along the northern borders, he pointed out that China’s armed forces focus on integrated and centralised command structures. According to him, such systems enable coordinated multi-domain operations through networked capabilities and joint theatre commands.

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The Governor observed that China has invested significantly in cyber capabilities and electronic warfare, treating cyberspace as a critical operational domain. He highlighted the importance of spectrum dominance, including the use of electronic surveillance, jamming, and countermeasures, as part of modern military strategy.

He also noted the growing role of autonomous and AI-driven systems in warfare, which enhance decision-making speed, situational awareness, and operational effectiveness. These developments, he said, underline the need for India to adopt similar technological advancements.

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To address these challenges, the Governor stressed the importance of strengthening unified command structures under the Chief of Defence Staff through fully integrated theatre commands. He stated that faster decision-making, improved logistics, and coordinated command systems are essential for effective mobilisation along the Himalayan border.

Highlighting institutional preparedness, he called for strengthening agencies such as the Defence Cyber Agency and the Defence Space Agency to enhance communication security and maintain information dominance.

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The Governor also underscored the role of international cooperation, noting that partnerships such as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue contribute to regional stability. He stated that joint exercises, intelligence sharing, and coordinated maritime presence enhance collective preparedness and deterrence.

The seminar brought together defence experts and officials to deliberate on strategic developments, reflecting growing attention on security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific and along India’s northern borders.