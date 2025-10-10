Arunachal: Chief Secretary Reviews East Siang’s Development, Lauds Progress and Calls for Unified Effort

PASIGHAT- A high-level review meeting of the East Siang District Development Report (DDR) was held today at the DC’s Conference Hall, Pasighat, under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta.

The meeting focused on assessing the district’s developmental progress, identifying challenges, and reinforcing the need for collective administrative coordination.

Deputy Commissioner Mrs Sonalika Jiwani, presented the comprehensive DDR, outlining the district’s achievements across multiple sectors, ongoing infrastructure works, and future projects. She also highlighted measures taken to overcome technical hurdles faced by executing departments.

Commending the district’s performance, the Chief Secretary appreciated the “progressive direction” taken by East Siang under the DC’s leadership. He emphasized that while striving for continuous growth, “the administrative machinery must move forward with a unified purpose, keeping healthy and inclusive development as the top priority.”

The review underscored the government’s focus on balanced and sustainable development, particularly in the emerging economic corridors of Arunachal Pradesh.

The meeting witnessed participation from several senior officers, including Vivek Pandey, Commissioner UD & Divisional Commissioner East; Sonam Chombay, Commissioner Hydro Power; Yashpal Garg, Commissioner Member Secretary; Amjak Tak, Commissioner Education; Vivek H.P., Secretary Health; Abo Tayeng, Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs; R.K. Sharma, Secretary Planning/Power; Dr. Sonal Swaroop, Secretary RD&PR; A.K. Singh, Secretary Land Management, and all Heads of Departments (HODs) of East Siang District.

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba also briefed the gathering on the law and order situation in the district.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to address developmental challenges collaboratively and accelerate East Siang’s growth index. The session ended with a vote of thanks by ADC (HQ) Ms. Pebika Lego.