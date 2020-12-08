Arunachal: Chief Secretary calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR; The State Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, IAS called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 8th December 2020. He briefed the Governor on the progress of various current developmental projects in the State and also the projects that are in the pipeline.

The Chief Secretary focused his briefing on three core issues concerning the development of the state – ongoing projects of Hydro Electricity, Tourism Sector and the high demand of organic products at the national and international level viz a viz the potential of the State to contribute to it.

The Chief Secretary informed that Arunachal Pradesh has got the potential to produce fifty percent of the country’s Hydroelectricity requirements. He said that the Lower Subansari Hydro Electricity project which will have the capacity to generate 2000 MW of power will, on its full Commissioning, be the biggest Hydro Electricity project in the Country. The work on the Project is making good progress and by 15th August 2022 at least 2 Units of it, out of the total 8 are targeted to be commissioned. In regard to the Kameng project which consists of 4 units and has got the capacity to generate 600 MW power is ready for full commissioning before the end of this year. With its commissioning, the State will get its share of 78 MW power.

The CS said that MOU for establishing a number of hydro power plants of different capacities have been signed with various agencies and that the work on the same are in the pipeline including a proposed mega project on the Siang river. The launching of these projects is, however, delayed due to some hurdles, which need to be looked into. In telecommunications, the CS said that under the Bharat Broadband Network 722 V-Sat terminals have been allotted to the state out of which 182 terminals have so far been installed at various remote locations of the state in the last 10/11 months.

The Chief Secretary appraised the Governor that the State Government plans to establish one cluster farming Unit in each Assembly Constituency. He said that 3000 hectares of land has been identified for the purpose. He further appraised the Governor that the State Government has approached the GOI to establish an All girls Sainik School in the State which has been well received by the Sainik Schools Society at Delhi. Recently a central Team had inspected the proposed site of the School at Tawang and the State Government is hopeful that the proposal shall get through.

The Governor advised the Chief Secretary to also take up projects to uplift and promote the Handloom and Handicrafts of the state which unfortunately has been receiving low attention despite its high potential in various metropolitan cities of the country.