Arunachal: Chief Secretary and DGP Review District Development Report in Siang

BOLENG- The Chief Secretary, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Manish Kumar Gupta, and the Director General of Police, Anand Mohan, undertook a comprehensive review of the District Development Report (DDR) in Siang District during their official visit to Boleng.

The high-level delegation included several Commissioners and Secretaries from the state government, reflecting a strong commitment to decentralized and result-oriented governance.

Also Read- RGU NSS Volunteer Honored with Prestigious My Bharat NSS Award

The visit commenced with a plantation drive at the Boleng Circuit House, where the Chief Secretary and DGP planted saplings as a symbolic gesture to promote environmental sustainability and community participation in green initiatives. They were warmly welcomed by Tayi Taggu, Deputy Commissioner, Siang, along with senior district officials and Heads of Departments.

A review meeting was later held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary, attended by the DGP, Commissioners, Secretaries, and other departmental heads. During the session, a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the district’s developmental status was presented, highlighting key projects in infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, rural development, and tourism.

Also Read- A Tribute to Zubeen Garg: “Saplings of Love” Plantation Drive Brings Music, Memory, and Greenery Together in Pasighat

In his address, the Chief Secretary appreciated the district administration for their efforts and urged officials to focus on timely completion of projects and transparent implementation. He emphasized the importance of the “Seva Aapke Dwar” initiative as an effective tool to deliver government services and welfare schemes directly to citizens, especially those living in remote and rural areas.

He also called for better inter-departmental coordination, field-level monitoring, and community participation to accelerate developmental outcomes and improve public service delivery.

Concluding the session, Assistant Commissioner Jacob Tabing delivered a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the Chief Secretary, DGP, and accompanying officers for their guidance and continued support toward achieving the district’s developmental vision.