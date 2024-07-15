ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Chief Minister calls on the Governor

The Chief Minister updated the Governor on the State's developmental progress and the new government's initiatives.

Last Updated: July 15, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Chief Minister calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR-  Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 15th July 2024.

In the first meeting after forming of the new State government, they discussed developmental projects, education, tourism and budget related issues and actions to mitigate the challenges due to natural calamities amongst other State matters of importance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

The Governor emphasized that every citizen of the State, especially elected representatives, government officials, and youth, must immediately commit to their greater duties and the overarching goals of ‘Viksit Arunachal’ and ‘Vikshit Bharat’.

He urged the people to strive towards the vision of reform, perform, and transform for the nation.

The Governor highlighted the importance of using technology to ensure transparency, real-time monitoring, empowerment of all sections of society, and the protection of their rights.

Also Read – Cabinet approves enactment of Arunachal Pradesh Examination Act 2024

He stated that the responsibility for transformation rests with visionary leadership, proactive performance from the bureaucracy, and active participation from the common people in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari.

The Chief Minister updated the Governor on the State’s developmental progress and the new government’s initiatives.

State Minister for Education and Tourism etc. Pasang Dorjee Sona and Commissioner to Chief Minister Sonam Chombay were also present in the meeting.

Tags
Last Updated: July 15, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: 7 Days DNGC’s NSS camp at Bedhi Bedha Village concludes

Arunachal: 7 Days DNGC’s NSS camp at Bedhi Bedha Village concludes

Arunachal: Governor interacts with NDA aspirants

Arunachal: Governor interacts with NDA aspirants

Arunachal: YMCR meets Itanagar DC, discusses environmental initiatives

Arunachal: YMCR meets Itanagar DC, discusses environmental initiatives

Arunachal: Ninong Ering sworn-in as Pro tem Speaker

Arunachal: Ninong Ering sworn-in as Pro tem Speaker

Pema Khandu signs first file after swearing-in, release Rs 100 Cr under CMSSS

Pema Khandu signs first file after swearing-in, release Rs 100 Cr under CMSSS

Arunachal Pradesh cm Pema Khandu swearing-in ceremony- LIVE UPDATE

Arunachal Pradesh cm Pema Khandu swearing-in ceremony- LIVE UPDATE

Arunachal: Workshop on 'G-20 Delhi Declaration : A Feasibility Assessment' held at RGU

Arunachal: Workshop on ‘G-20 Delhi Declaration : A Feasibility Assessment’ held at RGU

Arunachal : Himalayan University observed World Environment Day

Arunachal : Himalayan University observed World Environment Day

Arunachal: HU organises Prgm on “Exploring New Academic Techniques: Research and Publication through AI Tools.”

Arunachal: HU organises Prgm on “Exploring New Academic Techniques: Research and Publication through AI Tools.”

Arunachal: SDE Department mourns demise of AD Bullo Apa

Arunachal: SDE Department mourns demise of AD Bullo Apa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button