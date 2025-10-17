Arunachal

Arunachal: CHF Pasighat Promotes Buckwheat Cultivation in Ledum

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )–  The College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF), Pasighat, organized a day-long program on “Scientific Cultivation of Buckwheat under Foothills of Arunachal Pradesh cum Input Distribution” at Ledum Village, East Siang district. The event, sponsored by NBPGR-ICAR, New Delhi, aimed to promote scientific farming techniques and sustainable soil health practices among local farmers.

The training program witnessed the participation of 45 farmers from Ledum village and 53 students of B.Sc. Horticulture from CHF Pasighat.

The session was graced by Prof. A. Herojit Singh, Dean, CHF Pasighat, as the Chief Guest, and Prof. B.R. Phukan Singh as the Guest of Honour. In his keynote address, Prof. Herojit Singh discussed the agronomic and ecological benefits of buckwheat cultivation, emphasizing its role in improving soil health and serving as a potential high-value crop for hill farmers.

Prof. Phukan elaborated on the pharmaceutical and nutritional advantages of buckwheat and highlighted its adaptability to the region’s climatic conditions.

The students of the college demonstrated vermicompost production technology and soil sampling methods, offering hands-on insights into organic and sustainable farming. Dr. Dinesh Kumar provided a detailed session on the Package of Practices (PoP) for buckwheat cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh, while Prof. P. Debnath, Principal Investigator of the project, emphasized the scientific approaches for cultivating diverse potential crops suitable for the region.

The event concluded with an input distribution ceremony, where 25 seed storage bin buckets and 4 vermicompost units were distributed to participating farmers to encourage practical adoption.

Dr. Dinesh Kumar proposed the vote of thanks, appreciating the active participation of farmers and students. The program successfully bridged the gap between scientific research and grassroots-level farming, fostering the vision of self-reliant and sustainable agriculture in the foothill regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

