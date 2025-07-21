Arunachal: CHF Pasighat Launches Student Activity Clubs and Inaugurates ‘InkSpire’ Wall Magazine

PASIGHAT- In a spirited move to boost holistic student development, Prof. A. Herojit Singh, Dean of the College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF), Central Agricultural University (Imphal), Pasighat, inaugurated a series of Student Activity Clubs on July 19, 2025. He also unveiled the institute’s first Students’ Wall Magazine titled ‘InkSpire’, celebrating the creative voices of students and staff.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. Singh emphasized the importance of balancing academic pursuits with co-curricular activities. He underlined the growing need to support students’ physical, mental, and emotional well-being in today’s fast-paced, high-pressure academic environment.

The newly launched clubs—spanning Literary, Creative, Dance, Music, Yoga & Fitness, and Nature’s Advocacy—aim to foster creativity, self-expression, and camaraderie among undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral students.

Highlighting the Wall Magazine ‘InkSpire’, Mr. Nate W. Marbaniang, a member of the Literary Club, explained its theme and content, which included literary pieces, artwork, and reflections contributed not only by students from the NSS Unit but also by teaching and non-teaching staff.

Dr. N. Devachandra, Student Welfare Officer, fondly recalled the vision of former Dean Prof. B.N. Hazarika, who had first conceptualized the idea of inclusive Student Activity Clubs. Ms. Angelina Tsanglao, Student Manager of the Creative Club, expressed heartfelt thanks to the Dean and SWO for giving students a platform to explore and express their passions beyond academics.

The day-long celebration concluded with vibrant performances by members of the Literary, Dance, and Musical Clubs and a vote of thanks delivered by Ms. Dusu Sunya from the Cultural Club. The event was well-attended and appreciated by faculty, staff, and students alike.