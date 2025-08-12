Arunachal: CHF Pasighat Inaugurates Anti-Ragging Week with Renewed Zero-Tolerance Drive

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), Pasighat — proud recipient of the Zero Ragging Campus Prize for two consecutive years — launched its week-long Anti-Ragging Week celebrations today, themed “Fostering Respect, Cultivating Safety, and Celebrating Unity.”

The programme, running from 12th to 18th August 2025, aims to reinforce the institution’s firm zero-tolerance policy against ragging.

The inaugural event was attended by Maksam Tayeng, Member of the Anti-Ragging Committee and President of the Pasighat Press Club, as Chief Guest, along with Prof. D.K. Pandey, In-Charge Dean of CHF, Dr. N. Devachandra, Student Welfare Officer-cum-Coordinator of the Anti-Ragging Committee, faculty members, hostel wardens, and students from first to final year.

Prof. Pandey, in his address, highlighted the college’s exemplary record of being ragging-free for two years among 15 constituent colleges of the Central Agricultural University, Imphal. He urged students to maintain this positive image, reminding them not to engage in or tolerate any form of ragging within the campus or hostels.

Dr. Devachandra elaborated on the mechanisms in place to prevent ragging and encouraged students to report any incidents directly to the Anti-Ragging Committee. He announced a series of competitions and awareness programmes during the week to educate students on the harmful effects of ragging on victims, as well as the legal and disciplinary consequences for perpetrators.

Chief Guest Tayeng commended the administration and the committee for their proactive stance and reiterated his personal commitment to supporting students. Referring to past incidents, he reminded everyone of the strict rules — ranging from fines for minor first-time offences to rustication for serious or repeat cases.

Established on 7th March 2001, CHF Pasighat is a constituent college of the Central Agricultural University, Imphal, Manipur, located on the banks of the scenic Siang River. It attracts students from across Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura, and beyond.