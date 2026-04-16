Arunachal: Cherry Blossom Drive Held in Ziro Valley

ZIRO— A large-scale Cherry Blossom Plantation Drive was carried out in Ziro Valley on April 15, 2026, marking the occasion of Bohag Bihu and reinforcing efforts toward environmental conservation and eco-tourism promotion.

The initiative was organised by the Ziro Tourism Organisation (ZTO), a collective of tourism stakeholders, in collaboration with the Siikhe Multipurpose Co-operative Society and Seeh Multipurpose Co-operative Society. A total of 1,000 cherry blossom saplings were planted at Siikhe and Seeh Lakes, with the saplings sponsored by Lempia Ude Homestay.

The plantation drive was conducted simultaneously at both locations, aiming to enhance the scenic landscape, strengthen biodiversity, and maintain ecological balance in the region. The initiative also seeks to position Ziro Valley as a key eco-tourism destination by preserving its natural beauty.

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In addition to the plantation activities, a brief programme featuring environmental awareness initiatives was organised, drawing participation from local residents and tourism stakeholders. The event combined festive elements with community-driven environmental action.

The programme was formally inaugurated with a sapling plantation ceremony led by Dr. Tage Kanno, Chief Advisor, and Rubu Tadii, Zila Parishad Member, Tajang, at Siikhe Lake. A parallel ceremony was conducted at Seeh Lake by Khoda Yakang Millo, District Tourism Officer and Patron of ZTO, along with Hibu Tatu, Chairman of ZTO.

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Organisers noted that the drive is among the largest single-day plantation initiatives undertaken in the district. The selected sites hold additional significance, having been featured in the Bollywood film Bhediya, which has contributed to their growing recognition as tourist destinations.

The plantation drive witnessed participation from a wide cross-section of society, including volunteers from the Better Ziro Initiative (BEZI), Meha Pelo, the Ziro Hapoli Tempo Association, as well as visiting tourists from Assam.

The initiative also received support from various stakeholders, including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Ziro unit and several local homestays, underscoring a collaborative approach to environmental sustainability and tourism development in the region.