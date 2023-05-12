ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Cheechung Chukhu joins as the new DC Papum Pare

Upon taking charge, Cheechung has inspected the entire DC establishment at Yupia and had a brief meeting with all the administrative officers ..........

ITANAGAR-   Cheechung Chukhu, APCS 1993 batch has joined as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Papum Pare District on 9th May, 2023 relieving Sachin Rana, IAS, who has been transferred to East Kameng District as Deputy Commissioner.

Upon taking charge, Cheechung has inspected the entire DC establishment at Yupia and had a brief meeting with all the administrative officers wherein he sought for their 100 per cent cooperation for better administration and also requested everyone to make sure that the premises of the DC Office at Yupia is kept clean and people friendly.

He said, soon he will be holding a coordination meeting with all the Administrative Officers and Head of Departments of the district. He further said, beside law and order, his focus will be on smooth and timely implementation of government policies and programmes and innovative ideas towards public services will be given priority.

He thanked the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for having confidence in him and giving him an opportunity to serve the people of Papum Pare District as Deputy Commissioner. Before coming to Yupia, he was serving as ADC, Koduka, Upper Subansiri District.

